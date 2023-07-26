Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 9:24 PM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Bylin – Investor Relations

Bryan Murray – Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Lo – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.

Erik Bylin

Thank you, David. Good afternoon, and welcome to NETGEAR’s Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining us from the company are Mr. Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Bryan Murray, CFO.

The format of the call will start with a review of the financials for the second quarter provided by Bryan, followed by a detailed commentary on the business provided by Patrick, and finish with third quarter of 2023 guidance provided by Bryan. We’ll then have time for any questions. If you have not received a copy of today’s release, please visit NETGEAR’s Investor Relations website at www.netgear.com.

Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today’s conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected revenue, operating margins, tax rates, expenses and future business outlook. Actual results or trends could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in NETGEAR’s periodic filings with the SEC, including the most recent Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to update these as a result of new information or future events. In addition, several non-GAAP financial measures will be mentioned on this call. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.