Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

July 2023 Equity Market Outlook: Positive Sentiment Emerges As Inflation Slows

Jul. 26, 2023 10:39 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, DIA, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, ARMR, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWV, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DBJA, DBOC, DEF, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSJA, DSOC, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EGIS, EPS, EQL, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, ESGN, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FFSG, FLLV, FLQL, FLRG, FMIL, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, IDIV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN, ITOT, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWL, IWV, JCTR, JHML, JOET, JPUS, JQUA, JUSA, JUST, KRMA, LCTU, LFEQ, LGH, LGLV, LSAF, LVOL, LYFE, MBCC, MFUS, MGC, MOAT, NACP, NAPR, NTSX, NULC, OEF, OMFL, ONOF, OPPX, OVL, OVLH, PALC, PBUS, PLRG, PSCJ, PSCW, PSCX, PSET, PSFD, PSFF, PSFJ, PSFM, PSMD, PSMJ, PSMR, PTLC, QARP, QLV, QQQA, QUAL, QUS, QVML, QYLG, RECS, RESP, RFDA
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 2023 was a more favorable environment for Emerging Markets, Europe, Australia and Real Assets managers.
  • There was no single style factor that dominated returns across markets, with country and sector positioning being more relevant.
  • Managers are optimistic about the decline in inflation across the globe, but still expect a mild recession.

MARKET MOVERS going to positive with green ticker and postive percentage

primeimages

As inflation continues to subside, is investor sentiment turning more positive?

Investors have been encouraged by the ongoing deceleration in inflation rates around the globe, as well as by expectations that policy rates are near peak levels. In addition, the

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.47K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.