Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 9:45 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Horsley - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Rich Gelfond - Chief Executive Officer

Natasha Fernandes - Chief Financial Officer

Rob Lister - Chief Legal Officer and Senior Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Omar Mejias - Wells Fargo

Michael Hickey - Benchmark Company

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

James Goss - Barrington Research

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to IMAX Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Jennifer Horsley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Horsley

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on IMAX's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today to review the financial results are; Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer; and Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer. Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, is also joining us today.

Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition, the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our site. At the conclusion of this call, our historical Excel model will be posted on the website as well.

I would like to remind you all of the following information regarding forward-looking statements. Today's call as well as the accompanying slide deck may include statements that are forward-looking and that pertain to future results or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to not occur or occurrences to differ. Please refer to our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.