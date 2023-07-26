Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 9:49 PM ETPathward Financial, Inc. (CASH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Darby Schoenfeld - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Brett Pharr - Chief Executive Officer

Glen Herrick - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Michael Perito - KBW

David Feaster - Raymond James

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pathward Financial Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Darby Schoenfeld, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Darby Schoenfeld

Thank you, operator and welcome. With me today are Pathward Financial’s CEO, Brett Pharr and CFO, Glen Herrick who will discuss our operating and financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2023, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release, the investor presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks and supplemental file may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com.

As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, including with respect to anticipated results for future periods. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release, investor presentation, and the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings for additional information covering factors that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.