Impinj, Inc. (PI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 10:25 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Cobb – Vice President-Strategic Finance

Chris Diorio – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Cary Baker – Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Dossett – Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar – Piper Sandler

Jim Ricchiuti – Needham & Company

Mike Walkley – Canaccord Genuity

Mark Lipacis – Jefferies

Scott Searle – ROTH MKM

Operator

Welcome to the Impinj Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask a question. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Cobb, Vice President, Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.

Andy Cobb

Thank you, MJ. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us to discuss Impinj’s second quarter 2023 results. On today’s call, Chris Diorio, Impinj’s Co-Founder and CEO, will provide a brief overview of our market opportunity and performance. Cary Baker, Impinj’s CFO, will follow with a detailed review of our second quarter 2023 financial results and third quarter outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Jeff Dossett, Impinj’s CRO, will join us for the Q&A. You can find management’s prepared remarks, plus trended financial data, on the company’s Investor Relations website.

We will make statements in this call about financial performance and future expectations that are based on our outlook as of today. Any such statements are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While we believe we have a reasonable basis for making these forward-looking statements, our actual results could differ materially because any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. We describe these risks and uncertainties in the annual and

