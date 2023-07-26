Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 10:31 PM ETSEI Investments Company (SEIC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Whitelam – Director-Investor Relations

Ryan Hicke – Chief Executive Officer

Dennis McGonigle – Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Sharma – Executive Vice President and Global Head-Private Banking

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Kenny – Morgan Stanley

Jeff Schmitt – William Blair

Owen Lau – Oppenheimer

Mike Brown – KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SEI Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd like now to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Alex Whitelam, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Whitelam

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. I'm excited to join the team here at SEI and look forward to working with you all. We appreciate you joining us today for our second quarter 2023 earnings call. On the call, we have Ryan Hicke, SEI's Chief Executive Officer; Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer; and leaders of our business segments, Wayne Withrow, Paul Klauder, Jay Cipriano, Phil McCabe and Sanjay Sharma.

Before we again, I'd like to point out that our earnings press release can be found under the Investor Relations section of our website at seic.com. This call is being webcast live, and a replay will be available on the Events and Webcast page of our website.

We would like to remind you that during today's presentation and in our responses to your questions, we have and will make certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.