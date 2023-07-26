Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2023 10:33 PM ETCentury Communities, Inc. (CCS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tyler Langton - SVP, IR

Dale Francescon - Chairman and Co-CEO

Rob Francescon - President and Co-CEO

Dave Messenger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley FBR

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Andrew Hassen - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Century Communities' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I will now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Langton, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Century Communities. Thank you. You may begin.

Tyler Langton

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Century Communities earnings conference call for the second quarter 2023. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Certain of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the heading Risk Factors in the company's latest 10-K, as supplemented by our latest 10-Q and other SEC filings. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. The company's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Hosting the call today are Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President; and David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer. Following today's prepared remarks, we'll open-up line for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.