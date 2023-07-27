Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Veeva Systems Stock: Great Fundamentals But Fairly Valued

Jul. 27, 2023 12:16 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)12 Comments
I.M Investing
Summary

  • Veeva Systems is a leading provider of cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, focusing solely on one sector.
  • VEEV stock is led by its founder and isn't highly leveraged.
  • I assign a hold because the stock seems fairly valued.

Laboratory glassware containing chemical liquid, science research,science background

Yozayo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is an industry-leading provider of cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Being a first mover with a strategy to only focus on the needs of one industry, allows the company to

I.M Investing
I'm a college sophomore majoring in finance. I look for companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, leading market position, cash flow generating, good management, reasonable valuation, and more.Whenever I analyze a company for the first time. My analysis is as follows company overview, segments, outlook, competitors, capital allocation, valuation, and risks. I then follow up with an earnings analysis every quarter.

Comments (12)

Puche profile picture
Puche
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (5.93K)
90% of your value calculation is the terminal value which is extremely volatile if you would adjust the one or two major variables.

Sorry I’m not a fan of using such a archaic approach to determining the FV for a company like VEEV.

Just my two cents. Slow and steady! No issue with other SA members disagreeing.

Good luck to all!
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (32)
@Puche Thank you for sharing your thoughts, Puche!

I do use other valuation methods, such as multiples, comparables, and other types of DCF. Most of the methods I listed above gave me a similar value for VEEV. My valuation can be wrong, and VEEV might be worth more than $186 per share. As for the last part of your comment, VEEV is a steady business; 80% of revenue comes from subscriptions, and the firm has really high retention rates. I don't know if it's slow; the company has grown significantly in the past few years.

If you have a valuation method in mind you would like me to try out in the future, please let me know.

Good luck to you as well!
Puche profile picture
Puche
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (5.93K)
@IM Investing as the SA community knows I’ve been an investor in VEEV since shortly after it’s IPO at $20 in 2013!! I’ve used derivatives aggressive to drive higher returns and manage my risk. It’s been nothing short of an incredible performer.

Many SA members were saying the stock was grossly overvalued when it was $30, $40, $50, etc. Those investors missed out on a run to over $340!!!! 10X returns in less than 10 years.

With more than 20+ years working and investing in the subscription and SaaS world, I would say I have extensive knowledge of the space.

I assume you’ve heard of the rule of 40 for subscription and SaaS businesses. A more important metric. In addition high growth earlier stage SaaS and subscription businesses should initially be valued based on P/S and focusing on the rule of 40. A traditional DCF model would keep you often on the sidelines during these companies hyper growth stage. Think NFLX, ZS, OKTA, CRWD, CRM, PANW, etc etc.

Sorry but I respectfully disagree with you methodology and approach to valuing VEEV. Of course that’s just my two cents. No issue with you feeling your approach is appropriate.

Slow and steady! Good luck to you!
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (32)
@Puche First of all, I would like to congratulate you on spotting a winner and more than 10x your money. I would also like to thank you for sharing your approach; I will definitely look into it.

I don't have an issue when people disagree with me, as long as they explain why. Like you have, and it's a perfect explanation.

Good luck!
H
Hugh Arhue
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (2.81K)
Seems highly specialized (Pharma & medical device companies) and customizable product, but where's the scalability? Can the author elaborate on the estimated TAM, 5, 10 years out?
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (32)
@Hugh Arhue Thank you for the comment, Hugh Arhue!

I got my information on the company's TAM from its investor presentation in 2022. I looked through that presentation and others dating back to 2020, but the company didn't provide an outlook on its TAM. However, From 2013 to 2020, TAM grew by 140%. Growth has slowed down since then, with TAM growing by 4% from 2020 to 2022 (2% annually).
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (32)
Thank you for reading my article!

I would love to hear your thoughts, suggestions or questions concerning my analysis.
