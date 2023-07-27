nicoletaionescu/iStock via Getty Images

It would be nice to get every stock idea right, but it's unrealistic. I was bullish on U.S. telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE:NYSE:VZ) two years ago, but the stock has been an absolute disappointment.

You can read my previous note on Verizon here.

Verizon is currently on an increasingly longer streak of quarters where the wireless business is bleeding customers, and that didn't change when it released Q2 earnings.

The company's operating results gave dividend investors some good news, but it's become hard to get excited about Verizon's future.

Here is what you need to know.

First, the good news: Verizon's dividend remains safe

Many investors own Verizon for its dividend, and its struggles have created a juicy 7.6% yield. There's wisdom in the expression that very high yields can signal a potential dividend cut -- a low share price could imply that the market's skeptical of a company's ability to afford its payout.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case with Verizon. The company spends roughly $2.25 billion on the dividend every quarter, an annual expense of $11 billion.

Verizon Communications capital breakout 1H of 2023 (Verizon Communications)

Management noted in the Q2 earnings call that it has confidence the business will do $17 billion in free cash flow in 2023, a resulting payout ratio of 65%. That's very manageable for a telecom business that has reliable revenue streams. So if you're sole interest is dividend income, Verizon can do the job for you.

Now, the bad news: Verizon is getting killed in consumer wireless

A small group of big competitors controls the U.S. wireless business. That may keep new competition out, but it tends to stand out when a rival kicks your butt.

Verizon's consumer wireless segment has been bleeding customers for more than a year. Postpaid net losses are 547,000 over the past year, and prepaid net losses are worse at 791,000. Verizon acquired prepaid phone company TracFone Wireless a couple of years ago, so this doesn't reflect well on Verizon's handling of the business since taking over.

Verizon Communications operating metrics as of Q2 2023. (Verizon Communications)

Meanwhile, arch-rival AT&T (NYSE:T) has added two million net customers over the past year. It's a safe assumption that at least a solid chunk of Verizon's departing customers are finding their way to AT&T.

Verizon's wireless revenue was down 3.5% year-over-year in Q2, and future customer losses could further pressure the company's top line. While we are far from pressuring cash flow enough to threaten the dividend, it could mute the company's earnings growth.

Analyst earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications. (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts believe Verizon's earnings will generally shrink over the next five years, leaving the stock without a catalyst to rerate its valuation higher.

Is Verizon "cheap" enough to buy?

Arguably, the argument to buy Verizon stock today you'll hear the most is that shares are trading at a bargain-level valuation. Sure, the stock is trading at just over seven times its estimated 2023 earnings, but you have to factor in the company's poor earnings growth to put that in context.

Based on analyst estimates, Verizon's average earnings growth for the next five years should be around 3% to 4% annually. That's a PEG ratio of about two at the midpoint. Based on Verizon's expected growth, the stock isn't as appealing as expected.

Remember, valuations need context to tell the full story of an investment's attractiveness. Verizon's growth outlook looks poor until it can fix its struggles in the wireless business. If that happens, there's a potential upside, and you'll get paid a well-funded, high-yielding dividend to wait.

But it's hard to get excited about the bigger picture here. I am issuing a neutral rating on the stock with potential appeal to those focusing on maximizing dividend income.