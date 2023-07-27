Henrik Sorensen

This year’s stock market results have occurred among a small group of names, the so-called AI Boom stocks, with most of the rest of the broader market not participating.

Figure 1: Narrow market breadth (SG)

An investor who wanted to outperform this year had to be overweight these stocks. Will this outperformance continue or is it time to take a breezer for those mega caps?

Some ratios are at rather extreme values, which could point to a period in which smaller (technology) stocks play catch up. When we talk about extreme values we talk about:

the outperformance of mega caps,

the concentration in the technology sector and

the valuation of mega caps.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) is a good way to play the theme of the comeback of smaller cap technology stocks.

Extreme values

The narrow breadth in the stock market needs to get less narrow for stocks to continue to rise. Of the nine meaningful drawdowns since 1995, the average percentage of Russell 3000 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average at the 150-day mark post the bottom was 70% (min 56%, max 88%).

As of the 150-day mark following the Oct. ’22 low, it was just 36%. But there are signs that breadth is getting wider. The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average is at the highest level since the start of the year.

Figure 2: Breadth (Bloomberg)

This should be good news for stocks in general and for the so far less performing small(ler) caps in particular.

At this moment the outperformance of mega caps is at record levels.

Figure 3: Mega cap outperformance (Bloomberg)

A second argument to move away from the mega cap tech names is the so-called small cap effect. In the long term, smaller stocks tend to outperform large caps.

Figure 4: Small cap outperformance (Bloomberg)

If small caps would start to outperform, it’s better to pick an equal weight portfolio. And if history is our guide, an equal weight technology portfolio starts outperforming once the concentration in the technology sector gets as high as it is today. One way to check a sector’s concentration is to use the so called adjusted Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI).

The technology sector’s current adjusted HHI level of 9.6 is in the 99th percentile of observations, indicating an extreme level of concentration for the sector compared to the long-term average of 4.9.

Figure 5: Concentration (S&P Dow Jones Indices)

After previous peaks in concentration equal-weighted Technology has outperformed.

Figure 6: Equal weight technology outperformance (S&P Dow Jones Indices)

Both the equity factors small caps (size) and equal weight are in a clear long term uptrend.

Figure 7: Trends (Author)

The same can be said (amongst other others sectors) of Technology stocks.

Figure 8: Trends (Author)

A final reason to prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF above the market cap weighted S&P 500 technology ETF (XLK) is valuation. The equal weight technology portfolio is much cheaper.

The valuation premium of growth stocks versus value stocks is almost at an all-time high.

Figure 9: Growth valuation premium (Norbert Keimling)

The PEG ratio of Technology is also at an extreme value. The PEG ratio is the forward P/E ratio divided by the consensus long term earnings growth.

Figure 10: Technology PEG ratio (Game of Trades)

A last slide showing that mega cap investors might be a bit too enthusiastic compares the weight of the mega caps with their earnings contribution. The former is at an extreme value, the latter not….

Figure 11: market cap vs earnings contribution (JP Morgan)

In short: technology stocks are still in a long term uptrend, but the time is now to switch to an equal weighted technology portfolio, as we can expect smaller technology stocks to outperform the mega cap technology stocks.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Information Technology Index. This index equally weights stocks in the information technology sector of the S&P 500. RSPT is rebalanced quarterly and has an expense ratio of 0.40%.

After a rebalancing the weights in RSPT start to drift and the best performing stocks become the biggest in the portfolio, but overall the individual weights remain close to each other.

Figure 12: Top 10 holdings (Invesco)

Compared to the market cap weighted XLK, the biggest RSPT underweights are Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Figure 13: XLK vs RSPT (ETFresearch.com)

The sector allocation is logically based on the number of stocks in the different sub-sectors.

Figure 14: sector allocation (Invesco)

RSPT’s portfolio is more tilted to smaller caps and hence the division between large and midcaps is more evenly split.

Figure 15: Stylebox (Invesco)

Like we said before the equally weighted RSPT is much cheaper than the market cap weighted XLK.

RSPT has a forward P/E of 20, while for XLK this ratio is at 28. On a P/B level the difference is even bigger: 4.5 for RSPT and 9 for XLK. Both technology have a dividend yield below 1%.

Conclusion

The outperformance of mega caps, the concentration in the technology sector and the valuation of mega caps are all at extreme levels. These levels can get even more extreme, but it’s more reasonable to expect that the smaller technology stocks will start to play catch up.

This calls for an equally weighted exposure to technology stocks. This way you get more exposure to smaller technology stocks and less to the mega caps. After previous peaks in sector concentration equal-weighted technology has outperformed.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is a good way to play the theme of the comeback of smaller cap technology stocks. The equity factors equal weight and small caps are in a long term uptrend, as are technology stocks. RSPT really has strong tailwinds and gives you a cheaper exposure to technology stocks.