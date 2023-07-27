Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hubbell's 'Hot Stock Summer' Hit By Signs Of Normalizing Demand

Jul. 27, 2023 12:27 AM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB)
Summary

  • Hubbell posted another beat and raise quarter, with strength in utility, data center, and industrial spending offsetting weaker residential results on the top line, and excellent operating leverage.
  • Despite a recent slowdown in growth, Hubbell remains a significant long-term beneficiary of a multiyear electrification growth trend, with opportunities in data centers and grid modernization.
  • The company's future outlook includes long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, stronger margins, and a potential 10% annualized long-term free cash flow growth.
  • Valuation today is uninspiring unless Hubbell can regain "theme stock" demand among investors.

I’ve been a pretty big bull on electrification as a secular growth story, but even then I underestimated just how much strength Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was going to see (particularly in its transmission and distribution, or T&D, business) and how eagerly

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.06K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

