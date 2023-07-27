Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 12:01 AM ETTech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.97K Followers

Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (OTC:TCHQY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

CP Gurnani - Managing Director & CEO

Mohit Joshi - Managing Director & CEO Designate

Rohit Anand - CFO

Manish Vyas - President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services

Jagdish Mitra - Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth

Conference Call Participants

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Equities

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Ashwin Mehta - Ambit Capital

Rishi Jhunjhunwala - IIFL Institutional Equities

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Equities

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal

Ashish Aggarwal - Sundaram Mutual Fund

Mihir Manohar - Carnelian Asset Management

Abhishek Kumar - JM Financial

Dipesh Mehta - Emkay Global

Abhishek Shindadkar - InCred Capital

Kumar Rakesh - BNP

Sameer Dosani - ICICI Prudential AMC

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra. Thank you and over to you, sir.

CP Gurnani

Yeah. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening wherever you all are. Thank you for joining this call. This Q1 '24 earnings call I have with me my senior leadership most of you all have interacted with. But I do have my other colleague Mohit Joshi who is taking over from me and he is MD and CEO Designate. I want to take this opportunity on behalf of all of you to welcome Mohit Joshi to Tech Mahendra. He is now about five weeks into

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.