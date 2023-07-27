Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Not The Right Time To Buy The AI Star

Jul. 27, 2023 1:01 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)GOOG, GOOGL12 Comments
Davide Ravera
Summary

  • Microsoft's Q4 fiscal results slightly exceeded estimates with a revenue of $56.2 billion, but guidance missed expectations, causing concern among investors.
  • Despite a 10% growth in revenue, the company's stock experienced a 5% decline after the earnings release, possibly due to high expectations surrounding its AI initiatives.
  • The company's current high P/E multiples may not be sustainable, suggesting investors should approach with caution.

Icona del browser Microsoft Edge

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In a market characterized by high expectations on AI and surging prices, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently reported its quarterly results, slightly surpassing the estimates for the fiscal Q4 with a revenue of $56.2

Comments (12)

R
Rivera2rc
29 Jul. 2023
Comments (75)
Bought options after two days of dips and made $6k. Don't intend to buy the stock.
w
wdchil
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (5.79K)
Agreed. My "rule of thumb" valuation is a PE in a range of 20-30 for MSFT and Apple and a range of 15-25 for companies like KO, PEP, PG, etc. We are near the upper end for all of these. I own all, but they are "holds" and I would be a buyer near the lower end of the range. Market history has shown that the pessimism leads to the low end of the range at some point. WD
Davide Ravera profile picture
Davide Ravera
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (141)
@wdchil Agree! Thanks for your comment
s
swilson3828
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (189)
After a 10% correction from it's recent all time high, and as long as the Nasdaq and SP500 continue to rally you're not going to get MSFT much cheaper than where it is now. I highly doubt you'll see MSFT under 300 a share save a recession. Still a very nice article
Davide Ravera profile picture
Davide Ravera
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (141)
@swilson3828 I understand your point of view, but it's important to remember that the stock market can be unpredictable. What may seem impossible today could very well become possible tomorrow. MSFT is a quality stock and it might keep a high multiple. However, as long as the multiple is so high, it is tough to imagine further multiple expansion.
T
TomKahlschlag
27 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (432)
@Davide Ravera It can go sideways while making further earning beats. It seems rather to be a hold for longtime investors.
Davide Ravera profile picture
Davide Ravera
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (141)
@TomKahlschlag sure it might depend also on the profile and fiscal residency of the investor
d
davegay
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (14)
Microsoft looks like it’s time for a stock split.
J
Jlexus1953
27 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.79K)
Microsoft was on an incredible upward spiral and the stock price probably got ahead of itself. As such it needs some time for earnings to catch up to the current price. A small correction like yesterdays may be alarming but not surprising. The law of large numbers is appropriate as this is now a 200++ billion revenue company that will earn 80+ billion. Moreover management is acquiring larger scale companies in lieu of major buybacks. Activision Blizzard when completed will immediately be accretive to earnings.
SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (11.76K)
Here's the $MSFT earning data in an annual sequence so that you can see the growth series over a longer term: earning in $ by year ended June.

2018: 3.88
2019: 4.75; growth 22.4%
2020: 5.76; growth 21.2%
2021: 7.97; growth 38.3%
2022: 9.21; growth 15.5%
2023: 9.81; growth 6.5%

Hopefully some sort of an earning bottom was hit in 2023. The earning expectation for 2024 is higher at $11, a 12% growth expectation. MSFT's beta is 0.9. The share price may correct from here if the broader market spirals downs but will stay relatively resilient.

I am not buying much into the arguments citing ''law of large numbers'' etc. The money creation (M2) has been so out of whack over the last 14 years and especially over 2020-22 that reliable price signals in financial markets are near-dead.
Davide Ravera profile picture
Davide Ravera
27 Jul. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (141)
@SuperPac The Law of Large Numbers was cited by the management referenced while discussing cloud growth. While a 12% EPS growth compared to a P/E ratio of 32 may seem quite high, I do understand the argument that it might not necessarily decrease. It's worth noting that MSFT is generally a quality stock, which can offer a certain level of safety even in a market downturn compared to other stocks.

Regarding the growth prospects, it's essential to recognize that there is a potential for multiple expansion up to a certain point. However, beyond that point, the price growth is more likely to be driven by earnings rather than further multiple expansion. It's crucial to monitor this tipping point carefully as it could significantly impact the stock's performance (i.e. if earnings growth is not sustained multiples may even contract).
m
magenta17
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (4.82K)
@Davide Ravera Thanks for the article and I completely agree. Will buy Microsoft stock at a much lower entry point and we will get it always! Longz MSFT! :-)
