Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allegory Of The Summer Barbecue: Analysis On The Stance Of Fed Policy And The Likely Path Forward

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday as expected, after skipping a hike at the June meeting.
  • The Fed continued to signal a "meeting-by-meeting" data-dependent approach to monetary policy.
  • While the June Summary of Economic Projections suggested that there might be one more hike after Wednesday, we think it's also possible that Wednesday's hike may be the last one.
  • We don't expect the Fed to start cutting rates until the labor market softens.
  • If a recession materializes, we anticipate that the Fed would cut rates quite aggressively, perhaps even taking rates down to the zero lower bound.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Summer is here. Beaches are packed and the weather is hot. And the smell of charcoal fills the air as people flock to parks for summer barbecues. But getting the perfect piece of grilled chicken or steak is a daunting task. The

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.48K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.