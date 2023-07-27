Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iridium Communications: High-Quality And Strategic Asset But Still Too Expensive

Summary

  • Iridium Communications' shares have performed well over the last five years due to the market expecting significantly lower Capex throughout 2029.
  • The company is facing a positive decade ahead, and focusing on the IoT market can improve the growth profile of the top line. However, the recent earnings miss shows that valuation maybe stretched.
  • Iridium is an extremely attractive and strategic asset, however, given the comparison with similar transactions, we estimate a margin of safety to buy the shares below $40 per share.

Space satellite in space for a cosmic design

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares have experienced superb performance over the last 5 years. We believe this is because the company entered a new prolonged phase of strong cash generation that led to a re-rate of

Focusing on overlooked opportunities and special situations. We focus in almost any sector but pay particular attention to Biotech and credit-related opportunities. Special situations include restructurings, litigations, bankruptcies, and spin-offs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

waterlogger profile picture
waterlogger
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (900)
The moat already exists in the L- band FCC required operations.
IRDM was bankrupt, salvaged it's beginning spent beyond believable norms until they fully replaced their first generation satellites. That they are Capex light right now is a good thing. Pay down past debt is never a bad thing.

Their short coming at present is the promise of shareholder reward with dividends. They promised for a long time it will get better, when all our birds are up.
Those birds are now up, the company has dragged it's foot finally starting a dividend, but truly misleading shareholders to the present state.
They started at a crawl, learned to walk, and now need to run.

A dividend at fraction of a percent is insulting and counterproductive.
The mechanism is in place, an increase to 1+% at least would show some gratitude for those who stood by or are looking for future growth.
Not asking for 2% or more. Just some sign of shareholder support.
That is one reason they are seeing price reductions.

The future of the L-band moat may end with the number of Starlink birds flying everywhere.
The FCC purpose of L-band is reliable communications for mission critical uses. Like aircraft flight parameters and location, ships at sea, military secure communications.
Lower frequencies limit the quantity of data so we are not looking for mass internet streaming capabilities here.
Limited number of users also insures adequate bandwidth when needed.

With Starlink multi thousand birds up, communications reliability becomes moot. There will be many satellites close enough to get the required data. These at frequencies high enough to allow streaming data if need be.
If Starlink wants to compete here it would be simple to get the FCC requirement of frequency use to allow redundant satellites to "improve" reliability.
The need for the L-band frequency limits would be obsolete in a few demonstration tests.

The fact that private 5G bands for business use are the new rage in cell phone carriers and developers bodes well for IRDMs future if they have sales staff awake enough to see increased use areas for their capabilities.
They already have military communications profit centers. Now it's time for additional customer groups and services. Cell phone direct to satellite use in it's early stages, they need to participate.
Now wouldn't be too soon!
s
stompers54
27 Jul. 2023
Comments (814)
Reason for loss was write off of one spare satellite that was not deployed with the other spares which while now in orbit are not deployed but strengthen the global footprint of the network. Long and will add if this gets hit hard again. Still a great story with moat assets.
Visceral Man profile picture
Visceral Man
27 Jul. 2023
Premium
Comments (16)
Definitely a comp worth benchmarking but, Maxar revenue was falling for multiple years.

Value of a growing entity verus a shrinking one is substantial.

Iridium has revenue momentum and numerous emerging mega trends that support future growth
