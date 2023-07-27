Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis: I expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings to continue to see upside from here, on the basis of strong revenue growth as well as an increasingly attractive Price/RevPAR ratio.

In a previous article back in May, I made the argument that Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) could see further upside from here, continued growth in travel demand along with a more attractive P/E ratio as compared to a year previously.

Since then, the stock has ascended slightly to a price of $148.51 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Hilton Worldwide Holdings has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

On a system-wide basis, Hilton Worldwide Holdings saw a 12.1% growth in RevPAR (revenue per available room) for Q2 2023 as compared to that of the same period last year.

Here is a broader look at revenue by brand for the most recent quarter, as well as Q1 2023. Revenue was calculated as RevPAR multiplied by the number of rooms for each brand.

With both the Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Hotels & Resorts being the largest brands by number of rooms - these two brands brought in nearly half of the total revenue for Q2 2023.

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

It is notable that even though the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has the highest ADR of all brands at $506.43 for Q2 2023 (ADR standing for average daily rate, or the average rate charged by a hotel room for each brand per day) - revenue has actually decreased for this brand from Q1 to Q2.

Moreover, even with LXR Hotels & Resorts having the second-highest ADR for Q2 2023 at $488.18, revenue was up by 6% from Q1 2023 - while that of Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Hotels & Resorts were up by 22% and 16% respectively over this period.

Here are the brands for Hilton as ranked by ADR:

Brand ADR ($) Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 506.43 LXR Hotels & Resorts 488.18 Conrad Hotels & Resorts 299.71 Curio Collection by Hilton 234.39 Canopy by Hilton 227.29 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 195.61 Embassy Suites by Hilton 187.64 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 183.21 Homewood Suites by Hilton 162.4 Hilton Garden Inn 151.71 DoubleTree by Hilton 146.3 Home2 Suites by Hilton 145.6 Hampton by Hilton 136.08 Tru by Hilton 132.74 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q2 2023 Earnings Release.

In this regard, the fact that we are seeing the most revenue growth among brands which are larger in number of rooms but on the lower end of the scale in terms of ADR indicates that customers are starting to become more price-sensitive and the revenue growth that we initially saw across the luxury end of the sector following COVID-19 may be plateauing.

My Perspective

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, my view is that while revenue growth is showing signs of plateauing across luxury brands - revenue growth on the whole remains strong and Hilton's main brands still continue to show strong revenue growth on a quarterly basis.

Additionally, using system-wide RevPAR in place of earnings as a valuation metric (excluding 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19) - we can see that this metric has steadily been decreasing since 2021 and is approaching levels seen in 2019.

Prices (as recorded on day of quarterly earnings release) sourced from nasdaq.com and system-wide RevPAR sourced from historical quarterly reports for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. Price to RevPAR ratio calculated by author.

In this regard, I take the view that the stock is trading at increasingly good value on this basis. Should we see further growth in system-wide RevPAR going forward into Q3, then I would see this further as a bullish signal for the stock.

Risks and Looking Forward

In terms of the potential risks to Hilton Worldwide Holdings at this time, one main risk is the fact that while revenue growth among the company's mainstream brands has continued to remain strong - there remains the possibility that the growth plateau we have been seeing for luxury brands could also start to affect mainstream brands if broader travel demand deteriorates as a result of economic conditions.

In addition, we have also seen an increase in capital expenditures and net debt for Hilton Worldwide Holdings over the past six months:

Capital Expenditures

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q2 2023 Quarterly Results

Net Debt

Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Q2 2023 Quarterly Results

While revenue growth has been encouraging, investors will also want to see evidence that Hilton is controlling its debt levels and that the cost of maintaining properties does not significantly hinder earnings growth. Moreover, the industry in general is seeing a slowdown in new hotel constructions as access to credit becomes more elusive. Should we see evidence that such a slowdown ends up hindering growth potential for Hilton due to a reduction in hotel developments - then this could give investors pause.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has continued to see strong growth in terms of overall revenue and the stock is trading at increasingly good value on a Price/RevPAR basis. While concerns remain over a slowdown in hotel developments and a rise in net debt over the past six months - I take the view that Hilton has the capacity to see further growth heading into Q3 and can remain financially resilient in this regard.

I continue to take a bullish view on Hilton Worldwide Holdings.