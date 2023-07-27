mladenbalinovac

Uncertainty remains the name of the game in the industrial space, but the outlook for the second half of 2023 has generally improved in recent months, particularly for companies with more exposure to process end-markets and longer-term secular growth trends like automation, climate, digitalization, and electrification. As a much more short-cycle type of company, though, Dover (NYSE:DOV) has been left out in the cold a bit, falling about 8% since my last update and underperforming the broader industrial space by about 15%.

I thought Dover’s valuation was borderline at the time of that last write-up (though I still liked the stock, especially as a longer-term holding). While the second quarter shortfall was a little disappointing, I believe the share price underperformance has created a more interesting opportunity for longer-term investors. I do think Dover’s skew toward shorter-cycle markets will remain a sentiment headwind for a little longer, but I like today’s price for more patient investors.

A Messy, But Generally Softer, Second Quarter

There were some “yes, but” elements to Dover’s disappointing second quarter, but the reality is that a miss-and-lower quarter is seldom well-received by investors, particularly when there are still concerns about short-cycle markets topping out and overall uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook.

Dover reported a 3% decline in organic revenue and missed expectations by about 4%. It’s still early in the reporting cycle, but Dover seems likely to come in on the low end of large industrial results, as even recently-lowly 3M (MMM) managed a little better performance in Q2’23 and others like Crane (CR), Fortive (FTV), and Roper (ROP) have managed mid-single-digit or better core growth.

Gross margin declined slightly from the year-ago period (down 10bp to 36.1%), but did improve 20bp sequentially and input cost inflation seems to be fading as a threat. Adjusted operating income rose 5% (with margin up 130bp to 18.2%), missing by 9%; about two-thirds of the miss was attributed to an ERP implementation within the Engineered Products (or EP) business. Segment-level profits declined 5%, with margin down 40bp to 20.2%.

Management did revise guidance modestly lower for the remainder of the year, but Dover management has generally been pretty conservative. While the numbers for the second half are marginally worse, the tone of management was incrementally better, as a softer landing for the economy seems more likely and most of the negative impact of destocking seems to have already hit the businesses.

Looking Segment By Segment

Again, it’s early in the reporting cycle, so good comps for Dover are relatively limited.

EP revenue declined 8%, missing by 11%, while segment profits fell 11% (margin down 50bp to 15.4%), and missed by 22%. Waste handling remains strong (which should be good for Oshkosh (OSK)), while vehicle aftermarket saw softer volumes (potentially a headwind for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)). Orders rose 8% in the quarter, as improved component availability (chips in particular) is leading to an improving outlook for waste handling.

The Clean Energy & Fueling (or CEF) business saw a 9% decline in revenue, missing by 8%. Segment profits declined 16% (margin down 100bp to 19%), missing by 12%. Orders declined 10% and the retail fueling terminal business continues to see meaningful headwinds from the EMV transition, but smaller businesses like LPG and hydrogen equipment and fluid transport are doing well.

Imaging & Identification (or II) reported basically flat revenue, missing by 5%. Segment profits were likewise flat (with margin up 40bp to 26.2%), missing by 11%. The marking and coding business continues to see good demand, but the textile printing business is still in recovery mode and orders were down 10%. By way of comparison, Danaher’s (DHR) product ID business was down “mid-single-digits” for the quarter.

Turning to Pumps & Processing (or PPS), revenue rose 1% and beat by 6% despite ongoing pressures from a bottoming biopharma end-market. Segment profits fell 6% (margin down 350bp to 27.8%), beating by 2%. Orders were down 16%, and I’m a little concerned (though not really surprised) about softer volumes in industrial pumps, while Dover saw healthy demand for polymer processing equipment, thermal connectors, hygienic dosing equipment, and precision components. Crane is only a so-so comparator (different business mix, including comparatively little biopharma), but saw core revenue growth of around 4% in the quarter.

Last and not least, Climate & Sustainability Technologies (or DCST) reported 4% revenue growth, missing by 1%, with strong ongoing demand in heat exchangers (the business is at capacity and looking to add capacity for 2024) and food retailing, particularly with CO2 systems. Segment profits rose 19% (margin up 210bp to 16.9%), beating by 6%.

Steady As She Goes, With M&A Optionality

Between the last couple of earnings reports and the Investor Day in March, there’s not a lot about Dover that’s changing in a big way. That said, I do think the Street still overlooks how the business has transformed under new management. Generally thought of as a sleepy cyclical company, Dover has actually outgrown its peer group in recent years with 5% organic growth, leveraged restructuring opportunities to improve EBITDA margins by more than two points, and repositioned the business to take advantage of growth opportunities in areas like automation, bioproduction, green fuels (LPG and hydrogen, namely), HVAC, and so on.

On top of that the company could deploy meaningful capital in the next few years toward M&A. Dover generally competes in a range of niche markets without a lot of large competitors and that helps limit valuation multiples on M&A (as well as the risk of competitive entry). With that, I would expect a continuation of the company’s “bite-sized” M&A approach – I don’t expect a large high-value deal to add a new vertical, but rather multiple smaller deals that add valuable products and technologies to its portfolio.

Underlying the growth opportunity and going back to the Investor Day presentation, management noted that while about 55% of the business is expected to grow in line with GDP, 30% should grow faster than GDP and 15% should grow at a double-digit rate. Moreover, this growth is bringing more opportunities for margin leverage and management has raised its incremental margin target from 25%-30% to 25%-35%.

The Outlook

I expect around 4% long-term revenue growth from Dover and I could see M&A driving some upside to that number. Likewise, several of the growth opportunities in front of Dover are still early in their development/growth phase (like hydrogen fueling). On the margin side, I think a lot of low-hanging fruit has been plucked, but I do still see the opportunity to improve free cash flow margins from the mid-teens toward the high-teens, driving low-to-mid double-digit FCF growth over the next decade (closer to 7% on adjusted/normalized basis).

Dover isn’t exactly dirt-cheap on a discounted FCF basis, but I do see a prospective long-term return in the high single-digits, and I consider that “good enough” for a high-quality industrial. On EV/EBTIDA valuation, I believe Dover’s margins and returns (ROIC, et al) merit a 13.25x forward multiple, supporting a near-term fair value of $157.

The Bottom Line

I do have some modest concerns that Dover isn’t the right stock for the current environment; it does have a lot of short-cycle exposure and it doesn’t have obvious exposure to markets like automation, electrification, and green energy. To be clear, it has good exposure to growth markets (automation, biopharma, and green energy), but I don’t think the name “Dover” inspires the same sort of reflexive response as names like Danaher, Eaton (ETN), and Honeywell (HON) might among many investors.

Dover may not top the alpha-generation charts for the next quarter or two, but I think today’s price is a good entry point for patient investors looking for a longer-term high-quality holding among industrials.