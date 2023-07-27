Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AB SKF: Undervalued Company With Solid Financials

Jul. 27, 2023 2:24 AM ETAB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
334 Followers

Summary

  • AB SKF, a provider of bearings and power transmission solutions, reported strong Q2 FY23 results with net sales rising 14.6% due to demand in Asia and Europe.
  • The company's net profit grew by 269% in Q2 FY23 compared to Q2 FY22, and its net cash flow increased by 183.3% due to inventory reduction and working capital reduction.
  • Despite its strong financial performance, the company's stock is undervalued, leading to a buy rating for SKFRY. However, risks include potential economic slumps and regulatory restrictions.

COASTER Commuter Train - Oceanside Transportation Center

Laser1987

AB SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) works in the Industrial and Automotive segments. They provide rolling bearings, slewing bearings, thin section bearings, power transmission solutions, and services like application engineering, mechanical maintenance, and training solutions. SKFRY recently posted its Q2 FY23 results. I will do the financial and technical analysis

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
334 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.