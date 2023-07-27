Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: Up Substantially This Year, The Rally Isn't Over

Jul. 27, 2023 2:26 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Wealth Insights
Summary

  • Amazon's shares have increased by about 50% since the start of the year.
  • It has maintained leading market share in e-commerce and cloud, two secular growth trends with plenty of tread left.
  • Shares are attractively valued for continued accumulation, though one can never know what the market will do as earnings approach.
Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Shares of cloud and e-commerce leader Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have soared more than 50% since the beginning of the year.

Such large price swings, especially for a stock as large as Amazon, aren't common, but many stocks are emerging from an uncommonly brutal bear

This article was written by

Wealth Insights
Using fundamental analysis and common sense, I provide straightforward insights on stocks and markets. https://www.threads.net/@wealth__insight- Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Analysis. Been investing and following the markets for more than a decade.- Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice or influence investor decision-making. The accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

