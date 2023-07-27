PixelsEffect/iStock via Getty Images

Although Philip Morris (PM) is still ahead in the transition to selling products that are less harmful to health, British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) showed rather positive signs in the first half of 2023. Sales of combustible products have slowed in the United States, while the process of de-leveraging and shareholder compensation continues.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Overall, I consider it a positive first half of the year and in fact the market reacted with +2.50% upon its release. Now let us look in detail at the most important aspects of this H1 2023.

New category revenue

British American Tobacco H1 2023

The new category still remains unprofitable, however, it is evident that there has been significant improvement since 2020. The breakeven point is very close, and management's goal of achieving profitability by 2024 seems feasible. In any case, we cannot expect improvements to follow a linear progression, which makes it impossible for us to predict with certainty that 2024 will be the year when the new category will finally be profitable. However, there are aspects that make me positive about it.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Certainly, if the new category grows in the future at a CAGR of 33% as it has in the past 4 years, there would be little doubt about whether the target would be met. At that point, the goal of £5 billion by 2025 would also be met. However, I expect the growth rate in the coming years to be lower than the historical rate, in fact the first slowdowns are already there: compared to H1 2022 the CAGR has dropped to 27%. Either way, mathematically, if the CAGR of the next 2 years is about 23.75%, the £5 billion target will be reached and almost certainly the breakeven point as well: personally it seems feasible to me.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

The strong growth in new category revenues is having a major impact on British American Tobacco's independence from the sale of combustible tobacco: as of today, 16.60 percent of revenues come from less harmful health products.

In addition, what makes me quite pleased with this H1 2023 is that the countries in which British American Tobacco generates more than 30 percent of its revenues from new category are increasing. To date there are as many as 23, and they are increasing rapidly year after year. Suffice it to say that revenues from non-combustible products are over 30 percent in France, 50 percent in the UK, Poland, Japan, and Kazakhstan, and 70 percent in Sweden.

So, having ascertained that the growth of the new category is proceeding rapidly, let us now look at the latest results regarding its profitability.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

One of the main concerns of investors is that the new products being sold are not able to generate the same profit margins as classic cigarettes. Certainly, to date if we were comparing their respective operating margins this concern would be more than well-founded, however looking at gross profit things change.

Except for the vapour segment, all other less harmful products have gross margins equal to or higher than combustible products. What is more, it is well known that the vapour segment has always experienced some more difficulties related to gross margin, but we can see that for the past 3 ½ years there have been major improvements.

Certainly, for the new category to achieve the same profitability as combustible products still needs years and large investments, but based on a gross margin comparison I remain positive about achieving this in the future.

Performance of major brands

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Velo continues to drive growth in the modern oral segment, up 42% over H1 2022. Excellent results so far in Sweden and Pakistan, consumers continue to increase as well as average daily consumption. To date, British American Tobacco has a volume share in this segment of 8.10%, which has been steadily improving since 2019.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Glo is performing very well in Japan, Poland, and Kazakhstan, but its market share in the THP market is struggling to increase. Philip Morris with its IQOS remains the market leader having invested in it long before anyone else and at the moment there are no such competitors to believe that anything will change in the near future.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Finally, Vuse has found excellent results and continues to dominate the vapour market especially in the United States. Its volume share has increased further to 38.30%. Among all the brands of the less harmful tobacco products, Vuse represents the most successful one for British American Tobacco. The only problem is that among all segments-as we have seen above-vapour has the lowest gross margin, 58 percent.

Combustible products

The sale of combustible products remains by far the main source of revenues; however, for obvious reasons related to a downward trend for decades we cannot expect high growth rates. Given this premise, even just being able to achieve steady revenues would already be a good result.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

In fact, on a constant rate basis, combustible revenue increased by 0.20%, a result achieved due to inelastic tobacco demand. British American Tobacco increased the price of its products by 6% but sales volume decreased by 5.80%.

The only downside here was revenues from the United States, which declined by 7.40% but were fully offset by the growth seen in the AME and APMEA region.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

This might be a red flag, but it needs to be contextualized in a historical period where people increasingly tend to consume less health-damaging alternatives, especially in developed economies. From this perspective, Vuse's evident and growing dominance in the United States makes this fact less bitter. In addition, demand for premium cigarette brands such as Newport, Natural American Spirit, and Lucky Strike remains high, which is why I remain confident about British American Tobacco's operations in the United States.

Other relevant information

After the acquisition of Reynold's in 2017 for $49 billion, British American Tobacco's net debt skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In any case, the company has focused on reducing this debt in recent years. The target the company wants to achieve is an adjusted net debt/ adjusted EBITDA of about 2.50x; 4 years ago this ratio was at 3.51x. To date, the target has almost been achieved.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

The decision to allocate from 2019 £8.10 billion to debt reduction was definitely correct in light of the current macroeconomic environment with high rates. Certainly, the risk of paying high interest in the coming years remains and EPS will be negatively affected. Anyway, for now the growth continues.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

As we can see from this picture, net finance costs negatively affected 2.70% of EPS growth, which was nevertheless +5.30% in constant currency and +8.50% considering the positive exchange rate effect. In addition, the buyback more than offset the negative effects of net finance costs.

Although British American Tobacco is still quite indebted, its ability to generate huge free cash flow gives it flexibility in capital allocation.

British American Tobacco H1 2023

Since 2019, it has spent £8.10 billion to reduce debt, still issued increasing dividends totaling £19.10 billion and purchased treasury shares worth £2 billion. In other words, this company is more than solid and can afford to reduce debt and issue a huge dividend at the same time. Finally, a cumulative free cash flow of £40 billion is expected in the next 5 years, and with a long-term payout ratio of 65%, shareholders will most likely still be well remunerated.

Conclusion

Overall, this H1 reserved positive results for the new category segment, which is increasingly important and almost close to profitability. The combustible products segment experienced slight growth, but we need to keep an eye on how the situation in the United States will evolve. For the 25th year in a row, shareholders will be rewarded with a high dividend supported by growing free cash flow.

Regarding the valuation of British American Tobacco, my opinion remains unchanged from my last article in which I discussed it.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.