Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rithm Capital: This 9.8% Yielding Mortgage Trust Now Has A Catalyst

Jul. 27, 2023 3:11 AM ETRithm Capital Corp. (RITM)SCU
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.96K Followers

Summary

  • Rithm Capital has announced the acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management, paying an 18% premium on the company's closing stock price.
  • The acquisition is part of Rithm's strategic plan to develop a third-party asset management business, diversifying its investment focus beyond real estate and mortgage markets.
  • RITM stock and its 9.8% yield remain attractive for passive income investors, particularly as the trust may declare a special dividend related to Mortgage Servicing Rights sales.

Reit money bag and miniature house. Real estate investment trust concept. Company that owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM), the mortgage real estate investment trust that I recommended aggressively after the trust presented 1Q-23 results due to its excellent dividend coverage, Mortgage Servicing Rights investments, and a low valuation based on

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.96K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.