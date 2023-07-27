Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prices Of New Houses Drop Below Prices Of 'Used' Houses For First Time Since 2005. Sales Languish, Inventories Sky-High

Jul. 27, 2023 2:35 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.31K Followers

Summary

  • Builders have to build and sell homes, no matter what the market conditions. More price cuts may be needed to get this moving.
  • The median price of new single-family houses sold in June dipped to $415,400, down by 16% from the peak in October 2022, and down 5% year-over-year, according to data from the Census Bureau.
  • The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of new single-family houses fell in June to 697,000 houses, but was up by 24% from June 2022, which had been, along with July 2022, a multi-year low.

Civil engineer teams meeting working together wear worker helmets hardhat on construction site in modern city. Foreman industry project manager engineer teamwork. Asian industry professional team

wichayada suwanachun/iStock via Getty Images

Builders have to build and sell homes, no matter what the market conditions. More price cuts may be needed to get this moving.

Cut the price, and they will come. Maybe. Homebuilders have been cutting prices, they’ve been

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.31K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.