Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Koninklijke KPN: A Quality Defensive Play

Jul. 27, 2023 3:32 AM ETKoninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNF), KKPNY
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
88 Followers

Summary

  • KPN, a leading telecommunications and IT provider in the Netherlands, is our favorite idea in the telecommunication space.
  • We are constructive on KPN's structural outlook due to its quality fixed digital infrastructure and competitive dynamics.
  • We recommend building a long position on KPN shares and see 20%+ upside.
Fiber optical cables

kynny

We present our thesis on Koninklijke KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF), a leading telecommunications and IT provider in the Netherlands. KPN provides fixed and mobile networks for telephony, broadband, and television, to both consumer and business customers. Our thesis on KPN revolves around its high-quality digital infrastructure, sound

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
88 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.