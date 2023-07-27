Anastasiia Yanishevska/iStock via Getty Images

Retiring with dividends from very dependable, low risk companies can lead to a higher quality of life in one's golden years. This is because:

Investors don't need to try to guess about where the stock market will be five, 10, or even 15 years from now. All they need to do is know what their retirement budget will be and ensure that they are getting more than this amount from high quality dividend stocks that will also grow their passive income stream at a pace that exceeds inflation. Emotions - an investor's greatest enemy - become much easier to control since market volatility no longer means as much to the income-focused investor. Sure, everyone loves their account balance to increase over time, but if you are living off of dividends, as long as your income stream continues to pour in and increase at least at the rate of inflation, it ultimately does not matter whether or not the stock market crashes next month or not. Even better, stock market sell-offs provide valuable opportunities for income investors to reinvest their excess cash flow at more attractive dividend yields than they would have been able to obtain otherwise. This means that they can actually grow their passive income stream faster in the wake of stock market crashes, therefore accelerating passive income investors' wealth building rather than setting them back. While many retail investors panic and sell near the bottom during market crashes, dividend investors tend to buy during crashes and therefore end up far ahead of their less disciplined peers over the long-term. With the emotions and mental calculations largely eliminated, retirees living off of dividends can kick back, relax, and enjoy life rather than being consumed by financial matters.

In this article, we will compare two of the most dependable high yielding dividend stocks out there and share our view on which one is the better buy at the moment: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

EPD Stock Vs. WMB Stock: Business Model

Both EPD and WMB are midstream infrastructure businesses. EPD's business model is diversified across a variety of energy commodities and asset types and also benefits from considerable scale. EPD owns over 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 MMBls of liquids storage capacity, 29 natural gas processing plants, 25 fractionators, and 20 deep-water docks. Its geographic and commodity diversification work alongside its take-or-pay fee-based long-term contracts to deliver very dependable cash flows and consistently high returns on invested capital for investors.

As a result, it is not surprising that EPD has delivered market crushing returns over the long-term:

WMB, meanwhile, is solely focused on natural gas midstream infrastructure, split up across four business segments:

Northeast G&P: natural gas gathering, processing (G&P) and fractionation assets located in the Marcellus & Utica Shales

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines and deepwater Gulf of Mexico natural gas and crude oil services.

West: a diversified group of natural gas G&P businesses serving the Barnett, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Mid-Continent, Permian, and the Rockies supply areas.

Gas & NGL Marketing Services: Gas and NGL marketing services for end-users, customers, and third-party NGL producers.

The bullish long-term outlook for natural gas and NGL exports helps to offset the increased risk that comes with being solely focused on just natural gas rather than the more diversified commodity exposure that EPD enjoys.

Moreover, WMB has carefully crafted a strategically situated asset portfolio with exposure to 14 important supply areas and transmission pipes near higher population density areas. This gives it strong organic growth potential and a very favorable asset re-contracting environment.

Like EPD, it enjoys considerable scale as well as it handles nearly one-third of U.S. natural gas production and owns over 30,000 miles of pipeline across 25 states. It also generates the majority of its cash flow from fee-based, long-term, commodity price resistant contracts. It also generates very attractive returns on invested capital.

Overall, we view both businesses as being equally strong in this category. EPD has greater diversification, but WMB is a very strong player in the fossil fuel with the brightest future. Both generate very stable cash flows and deliver high returns on invested capital for shareholders. As a result, we view both as among the very best businesses in the midstream industry today.

EPD Stock Vs. WMB Stock: Balance Sheet

While both businesses have very strong balance sheets, EPD wins this comparison hands-down given its sector-best A- credit rating. Moreover, EPD has a very low leverage ratio of 3.0x, ~$4 billion in liquidity, and a 20-year weighted average debt term to maturity with no debt maturities remaining in 2023 and very management maturities in 2024 and 2025 with only 18% of its total debt maturing over the next five years. When combined with the fact that 96.9% of its debt is fixed rate, EPD is in great shape to weather a scenario in which interest rates remain higher for longer and/or if capital markets were to suddenly close.

WMB, meanwhile also has a strong balance sheet as evidenced by its BBB credit rating. It has a weighted average term to maturity of ~12 years with the vast majority of its debt not maturing until 2028 and beyond. It has also prioritized deleveraging in recent years by growing its EBITDA and paying down debt. As a result, it has successfully reduced its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio by 26% from 4.8x in 2018 to 3.55x as of year-end 2022. While not quite as low as EPD's leverage ratio, it is still definitely in the conservative range.

Perhaps most importantly, both businesses are retaining a lot of cash flow after returning capital to investors, giving them immense flexibility to pay down debt opportunistically and avoid having to tap the equity markets when it does not behoove them to do so.

EPD Stock Vs. WMB Stock: Dividend

EPD has a very impressive track record of growing its distribution for roughly one-quarter of a century. Moreover, management has recently accelerated distribution growth from a low single digits CAGR to a mid single digits CAGR. EPD should be able to sustain this growth rate for the foreseeable future thanks to the plethora of attractive organic growth and bolt-on acquisition opportunities available to it as well as its strong distribution coverage ratio of nearly 1.8x.

WMB, meanwhile, is likely to grow its dividend even faster. Over the past five years, it has grown its dividend by nearly one-third:

and it has grown its DCF per share at an even faster CAGR of 8.2% over that time span. Thanks to growing its DCF at a faster rate than its dividend, WMB has ballooned its dividend coverage ratio to an expected 2.25x in 2023. Moving forward, it will likely grow its dividend in-line with DCF per share growth, resulting in company guidance of a 5-7% CAGR for the foreseeable future.

EPD Stock Vs. WMB Stock: Valuation

When comparing the valuations side by side below, we see that EPD appears to have the clear upper hand as the more attractively priced business:

Metric EV/EBITDA P/DCF Dividend Yield Yield + Expected Growth EPD 9.45x 7.72x 7.5% 12.5% WMB 10.43x 9.01x 5.4% 11.4% Click to enlarge

While WMB does issue a 1099 instead of a K1 and is a C-Corp rather than an MLP, which does earn it somewhat of a premium to EPD, EPD's lower overall risk profile and superior long-term track record make it look very undervalued relative to WMB.

EPD Stock Vs. WMB Stock: Investor Takeaway

Many retirees who concentrate their wealth into a combination of large index funds and bonds tend to plan around the 4% Rule. As a result, to retire with an $80,000 budget, retirees need to save up $2 million for their portfolio. However, there is a better way in our view.

By investing in high quality, low risk, high yield stocks, investors can generate passive income yields well in excess of 4% that will also generally grow at or above the rate of inflation over the long-term. This means that they not only benefit from not having to worry as much about market volatility and being tempted to sell at inopportune times, but they also can often retire faster than their 4% Rule bound peers. If their portfolio throws off 7% in very reliable dividend income and is growing that dividend income at a ~5% CAGR, they can potentially safely retire with a higher withdrawal rate than 4%. Of course, consult a financial advisor and/or planner to ensure that any investment strategy that you pursue is appropriate for your unique circumstances, risk tolerance, psychological makeup, and financial and life goals.

While both EPD and WMB fit this profile, we believe that overall EPD is the better buy at the moment. However, it is important to keep in mind that EPD issues a K-1 whereas WMB is a C-Corp that issues a 1099 tax form, so WMB may be a better fit for you if your tax situation prevents you from wanting to deal with K-1s and the tax implications that come with them. If you aren't sure, consult a tax advisor.

At High Yield Investor, we are generating a near 8% weighted average portfolio yield from some high quality businesses - including WMB and EPD - that not only comfortably cover their dividend payouts, but also are continuing to grow their dividends at a healthy rate.