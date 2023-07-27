Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCPK:SSNLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Suh - SVP, IR

Jaejune Kim - EVP, Memory

Hyeokman Kwon - VP, System LSI

Gibong Jeong - EVP, Foundry

Casey Choi - VP, Samsung Display

Kyungle Rho - Sales & Marketing, Visual Display

Daniel Araujo - VP, Mobile eXperience

Conference Call Participants

Dongwon Kim - KB Securities

Sung Kyu Kim - Daiwa Securities

Peter Lee - Citigroup

J.J. Park - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nicolas Gaudois - UBS

Subin Lee - CIMB Research

Operator

Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference for the fiscal year 2023 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics. [Operator Instructions]. Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2023 second quarter earnings results by Samsung Electronics.

Ben Suh

Welcome, everyone. This is Ben Suh, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Samsung Electronics' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. For additional details regarding our quarterly results, please refer to our earnings presentation which is available on our IR website at www.samsung.com/global/ir.

Joining me on the call today are EVP, Jaejune Kim, representing Memory. VP, Hyeokman Kwon for System LSI; EVP, Gibong Jeong for Foundry; EVP, Casey Choi for Samsung Display Corp., which I will refer to as Display during today's call. VP, Daniel Araujo for Mobile eXperience and VP, KL Roh for Visual Display.

I want to remind you that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in today's discussion.

I will start with our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.