Looking Past The Jobless Claims Noise

While week-to-week claims data can be highly volatile, broader momentum indicates a robust labor market.

Fraudulent applications, seasonal anomalies and antiquated state unemployment insurance systems have recently called into question the reliability of the Department of Labor’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) Weekly Claims report.

These idiosyncratic factors have been sources of distortion in the initial claims data for some time but have come into the spotlight in recent months. Even so, while the weekly data can be noisy, we still consider the report to be an important tool in analyzing the health of the labor market, due to its timeliness and role as a leading indicator.

In early May, initial claims spiked to 264,000, the highest level at the time since October 2021. What was possibly an early indication of a loosening labor market was actually a distortion from an increase in fraudulent filings in Massachusetts.

During this time, Massachusetts accounted for 15% of all non-adjusted weekly initial claims, over five times higher than the state’s average contribution. The headline numbers have since been revised down, returning to their previous range of 220,000 to 250,000. While the effects of fraudulent activity seem to have dwindled in more recent reports, other distortions have arisen.

The market experienced another head fake in early June with initial claims spiking to 265,000 for the week ending June 17 due to a large seasonal increase in Ohio claims as well as an expansion of UI coverage in Minnesota, with the latter granting non-instructional education workers the ability to file for unemployment insurance between school years.

Given that UI operational systems have not been updated in decades, the current methodologies struggle to adapt to new laws or seasonal distortions and can lead to exaggerated moves.

With any one week of claims data too noisy to draw reliable conclusions, we focus on moving averages and the parallels between initial and continuing claims to get a more accurate reading.

In the most recent report, initial jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 228,000, bringing the four-week moving average to its lowest level in over a month. Continuing claims, which measure the ongoing need for unemployment benefits, have generally been trending down since April.

Therefore, despite the recent volatility in claims data, we believe that the larger picture is consistent with persistent, though slowing, labor demand. We will continue to use this data series to analyze the health of the labor market as the Federal Reserve nears the end of its hiking cycle.

