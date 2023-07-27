Sundry Photography

Introduction

To continue my hunt for 10x potential returns, I will be running Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) through the 10-bagger rating list. Enphase's share price is down about 27% year-to-date ("YTD") which may present a good opportunity to buy the microinverter, gateway, battery storage, and EV charging provider. This article is solely dedicated to Enphase within my "The Hunt For Potential 10x Returns" series. In addition to rating the company on my 10-bagger list, I'm going to present a valuation for the fast-growing company to better gauge whether the company has room to grow out of its current valuation.

The 10-Bagger Rating List

Check out the start of this series in "The Hunt For Potential 10x Returns: 2 Software Giants," where I have calculated the required annualized return to gain 10x returns over different time horizons. The power and influence 10x returns can have on your portfolio is immense, and I believe there are certain factors that correlate with this outcome. In short, this is what the series is all about:

In this series, I will be rating one/two companies based on pre-determined criteria which have been found to increase the chance of a stock becoming a 10-bagger. My goal in this series is hence to give investors a quick checklist of 10-bagger factors for a multitude of different companies to compare with over time. Furthermore, I will be cumulatively adding to a scatterplot each company's 10-bagger rating and Seeking Alpha Quant rating which we can track over time.

With inspiration from Christopher Mayer and Peter Lynch, as well as my own experience with investing, I have created the following rating list, which ranges from 1-10, with what I believe are the most important factors that contribute to a potential 10-bagger status. (if you have any recommendations for new factors, please let me know in the comments!)

Rating List

Profitability ("ROIC"), ("ROE") or ("ROCE") Insider Ownership Share Repurchases Gross Profit Margin Intangibles.

Profitability: Ex. Returns on Invested Capital ("ROIC"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE").

Rating Level 1-2 <(0)-2% 3-4 3-6% 5-6 7-9% 7-8 10-15% 9-10 15%+ Click to enlarge

Insider Ownership

Rating Level 1-2 0-5% 3-4 5-10% 5-6 10-25% 7-8 25-50% 9-10 50%+ Click to enlarge

Share Repurchase (yearly % purchase of outstanding shares)

Rating Level 1-2 <(-5%) 3-4 (-5)-(0%) 5-6 ±0% 7-8 1-5% 9-10 5%+ Click to enlarge

Gross Profit Margin

Rating Level 1-2 Compressing 3-6 Steady 7-10 Expanding Click to enlarge

Intangibles

Rating Intangible Asset 1-10 Company Culture 1-10 Industry Potential 1-10 Operating Leverage Click to enlarge

Enphase: $ billion Market Cap

($ billion for 10-bagger status)

Characteristic Level Rating Returns on Invested Capital ("ROIC") 61,27% 10 Insider Ownership 2,6% 3 Share Repurchases (2,7%) 3 Gross Profit Margin Expanding 8 Intangibles Moderate 5,7 Click to enlarge

Total Points: 29,7/50

Returns on Invested Capital ("ROIC")

Enphase claims that it has capital-light manufacturing with four manufacturing sights spread across the world: Mexico, Romania, India, & China. These sites have the capacity to produce six million microinverters per quarter and the company is planning to exit 2023 with ten million microinverter unit capacity per quarter, which it will likely manufacture in the United States (Investor Presentation May). Although capital-light, the company has needed to increase its invested capital faster than sales have expanded over the 2019-2022 period; while sales have grown by 3,7x from '19-'22, invested capital has grown by 7,46x. While the company has the capacity to produce 6 million microinverters, it shipped 4,83 million in the first quarter (Enphase Q1 Report). This means that the company, at full capacity, could optimize for an even higher return on invested capital. Though, since Enphase is looking to expand its production capacity by 67%, then I expect its returns on invested capital to decrease more over time - given that sales don't increase at the same rate.

The Author

For the sake of this calculation, I will use twelve trailing months figures and I will adjust "NOPAT" by capitalizing R&D costs for an assumed 3 years. In the latest quarter, the company spent about 7,9% of sales on R&D initiatives. After adding back expensed R&D and subtracting the estimated tax rate, I find that Enphase earned an adjusted "NOPAT" of $578 million for the trailing twelve months.

The Author

When dividing "NOPAT" by invested capital, I find that Enphase has a "ROIC" of 61,27%. This is the highest "ROIC" for any company as of yet analyzed within this series. Tesla achieved the second highest "ROIC" of 35,64%, which is well below Enphase's (The Hunt For Potential 10x Returns: Is Tesla Too Big?). Therefore, it is safe to say that Enphase receives a 10/10 profitability rating on the 10-bagger scale. The company has continually delivered high returns on invested capital; the company's profitability has in fact been even higher during preceding years. But, as mentioned earlier, I expected Enphase's returns to decline from these levels over time - though not by a significant amount.

The Author

Insider Ownership

According to Seeking Alpha's estimate, insiders own 2,60% of the outstanding shares of Enphase. Almost all of this insider ownership is concentrated with the company's CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman who was appointed to the position in 2017. Badri owns around 1,5% of the company's outstanding shares while a board member Thurman John Rodgers owns 1,8% (2023 Proxy Filing). The remaining officers within the company own a significantly smaller amount of shares. For example, while CEO Badri owns 2,098,119 shares, CFO Mendy Yang owns 56,918 shares. In all, Enphase is by no means an owner-led company. Although the CEO as well as certain board members have a significant ownership level in the company, Enphase earn would earn a low ownership level on the 10-bagger scale. Interestingly, though, the co-founder Raghu Belur is still with the company serving as the current chief products officer with no stock position mentioned in the proxy filings (Enphase Executives).

Another interesting note about Enphase's management team is that very many of them have had extensive careers at Cypress Semiconductor. As a matter of fact, the largest individual owner Thurman John Rodgers (1,8%), founded Cypress Semiconductor. When looking back at an article posted by Green Tech Media in 2017, I find that TJ Rodgers "made a lifeline investment in the cash-strapped Enphase and got himself a seat on the board." Before 2017, the company was struggling severely with becoming profitable in the incredibly competitive microinverter industry. The new lifeline investment made by Rodgers likely warranted him significant power to appoint a new leadership team for Enphase. Since then, the company has made an incredible turnaround. In the article (2017), the author writes:

"The company won a small victory -- or dodged a bullet -- this week when its stock price climbed back above $1 per share. The price had dipped below that level for much of the summer, putting it at risk of delisting by Nasdaq for failure to meet the minimum price requirement."

It is incredible to see that Enphase, if bought during this time, has been a 175-bagger in just roughly six years. Evidently, the management change significantly improved the prospects for the company. Out of the 14 executives at Enphase, only 4 have not worked at Cypress Semiconductor. So, even though the management does not have any control over the company in regards to large ownership positions or voting control, it seems as if management is closely aligned under the influence of Rodgers. For all of the above reasons, I believe that a 3/10 rating on the 10-bagger scale best represents the level of insider ownership/control; even though the executives don't have nearly 10% share ownership in the company, they have all worked together for a very long time at Cypress and have most likely brought the insider attitude along with them to Enphase.

Seeking Alpha

Share Repurchases

Since 2019, Enphase has diluted shareholders by about 26,9% - representing an average annual dilution of 6,7%. However, the company has substantially slowed down net share issuances, which have only grown by 5,4% since 2021 which represents a yearly dilution percentage of 2,7%. Between 2018 and 2021, the company issued a series of convertible notes which will require the company to issue more shares in the future:

March 2021: $575 million convertible senior notes with 0% interest due in 2028

March 2021: $632,5 million convertible senior notes with 0% interest due in 2026

March 2020: $320 million aggregate principal amount of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2025

$102,2 million aggregate principal amount of the notes due 2025 outstanding

The company discloses in its 10K "The conversion of some or all of the Convertible Notes may dilute the ownership interests of existing stockholders. Any sales in the public market of the common stock issuable upon such conversion could adversely affect prevailing market prices of our common stock." (Enphase 10K, 2023).

Data by YCharts

Although the company has ample cash and cash equivalents of $1,7 billion and $832,1 million in free cash flow ("TTM"), it has around $1,63 billion in convertible notes outstanding total. Some of these debts have long periods until conversion, but the 2025 notes "became convertible at the holders’ option beginning on January 1, 2023 and continue to be convertible through March 31, 2023. Accordingly, we have classified the net carrying amount of the Notes due 2025 of $90.9 million as debt". At the current share price of around $177, the company will only need to issue 1,8 million shares. Therefore, the company's financing structure with convertible debt has been positive for both the company and its shareholders. For the reasons above, I rank the company with a 3/10 on the share repurchase scale.

Gross Profit Margins

From 2018 until the twelve trailing months, Enphase's gross margins have healthily expanded from 29,85% to 42,97%. All the while, the company has grown its revenue at an extremely quick rate. One reason for gross margin increases can be the fact that the company had a potential per home of $2,000 in 2019 which grew to $12,000 in 2022. Enphase has expanded its product mix away from just its IQ7 family microinverters to more expensive IQ8 microinverters, the IQ Battery, the EV charger, and fuel cell, among other products (Investor Presentation). As Enphase continues to capture a share in the household's energy consumption and management, the company will continue being able to increase its revenue and increase its pricing power. Since gross margins have expanded by ~13% in the past four years, I rate Enphase an 8/10 on the gross margin scale.

The Author

Intangibles

Intangible Asset Rating Company Culture 5 Industry Growth Rate 8 Operating Leverage 4 Click to enlarge

Average Points: 5,7

1. Company Culture

As I stated earlier, almost all of the management team at Enphase have had long tenures at Cypress Semiconductor under the leadership of its founder Thurman John Rodgers, who is now a board member and significant minority owner at Enphase. I figure that one way to gauge Enphase's culture is to gauge Cypress Semiconductor's culture.

This previous employee describes the company from when he was employed until he left (a 9-year career). He describes the company as being project-oriented, with a reasonable work-life balance, and very process-oriented operations. As time went on, engineering work became monotonous, pay became worse than average, and documentation became obsessive and took up half of an engineer's time (Quora).

Enphase has set out a cultural playbook where the company describes its values. It is evident that Enphase is also process-oriented which is reflected in its 'accountability and execution' framework that emphasizes the company's standard of measuring results against clear performance metrics and not making excuses for bad performance. Furthermore, high performance is deeply valued at Enphase. The company aims to hire the best, most competent employees and retain them through the most competitive wages as well as promotions. This is, of course, the aim of any competitive company in the market. And, I would like to add that the rest of the company's pillars sound similarly 'corporate': "openness and transparency", "learning organization", and "High performance" (Enphase Culture Playbook).

In all, it is right to assume that top management is aligned and accustomed to working with each other, which is a strong indicator of success. Despite this, the company seems to lack a founder-led energy and has a rather corporate, standardized culture. I personally prefer companies with a founder-led attitude and therefore I will rate the company culture as 5/10. Note though, I don't have too much insight into the company culture at Enphase, so if you have any insights - drop them in the comments!

2. Industry Growth Rate

Based on the company's recent calculations in its investor presentation, Enphase estimates that it has a serviceable addressable market ("SAM") of $23 billion by 2025. The "SAM" is the market that a company is able to obtain based on its target customer focus, its geographic scope, and its current resources to service the market (HubSpot). For reference, Enphase has a market cap hovering around $24 billion and sales equating to $2,6 billion ("TTM"). This equates to a price-to-sales ratio of 9,23. Given that Enphase captures its whole 2025 "SAM", lending the company sales of $23 billion, then with the same price-to-sales ratio, the company would have a valuation of $212 billion.

The reason I make this calculation is for a frame of reference. What could the company be able to achieve in sales, given no other competitors were in the way? This is by no means feasible in 2025, but at least it provides context to what size the company's market is. Hence, the company's industry potential is evidently large as it has only captured about 11,3% of its 2025 "SAM" estimate.

Let's look more specifically into the company's product potential including microinverters, batteries, and in-home EV chargers + other:

Microinverters

Precedence Research estimates that the current microinverter and power optimizer market is worth $4,3 billion (2022) and will grow to be worth $14,5 billion (2032). The research firm believes that the U.S. will account for 39% of the market share, while Europe will account for 28%, Asia Pacific 22%, Latin America 6%, and the Middle East 5%. Among the largest competitors to look out for in this industry are SunPower Corp. (SPWR), Chilicon Power, ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), and Northern Electric Power Technology Inc. (Any that I missed? Comment please!)

Residential Batteries

Straits Research estimates the current residential battery market to be worth $12,97 billion (2022) and will grow to be worth $53,53 billion (2031). The battery part of Enphase's business has a much larger revenue potential since it is currently worth around 3 times the amount of the microinverter industry. This makes sense given the fact that the Enphase microinverter's share of the household is $2,300 while the IQ battery has a household share of $6,200-7,200. Residential batteries are an instrumental part of a household's energy independence as they allow residents to store energy for later consumption.

In-home EV chargers + other

Other includes the IQ Load Controller, the IQ Combiner, and IQ System Controller. These products plus the company's in-home EV charger take up the last $2,500-3,500 of Enphase's household share. On the Enphase website, EV chargers range from $750-1,100 depending on whether you need the charger hardwired into your home or not (Enphase). Although there is not a specific market estimation for the value of in-home EV charging, we can use the company's price point and multiply it by the number of expected EV cars to be sold going forward. Statista expects EV car sales to grow by a 10,07% "CAGR" to around 17 million vehicles sold in 2028. Given that 17 million cars are sold, and that all buy an EV charger for $1,000 - then we can estimate a market size of $17 billion in 2028 for in-home chargers.

Furthermore, 360 Research Reports estimates that the solar controller market is worth $592 million in 2022 and will grow by an 11,1% "CAGR" to $1,1 billion in 2028. However, with regard to all of these estimates and especially this one, there is a range of errors. However, we can adjust for this by including standard error bars in the total industry estimation below.

The Author

In all, I estimate that Enphase has a $32 billion "TAM" currently in 2023 which will expand to around a $107,7 billion "TAM" in 2032. As we can see, Enphase's "TAM" comprises primarily battery packages, secondarily EV charging points, and then microinverters. However, I don't expect every buyer of an EV car to buy a new charger each time. Therefore, I can imagine that the EV charger market will be slightly smaller than estimated here. Further, the microinverter market may grow even larger than expected given that Enphase and competitors create more efficient and higher margin products. Nevertheless, the large market potential for all of the Enphase portfolio encourages me to rate the company's industry potential with an 8/10.

3. Operating Leverage

Based on historical data, there are signs of operating leverage built into Enphase. While revenue has grown by around 831% since 2019, operating expenses have grown by around 586%. Furthermore, with expanding gross margins that I discussed earlier, the company has been able to grow operating and net income by an even greater amount. As the company has increased its wallet share in the home and expanded its volumes sold, then it has likely been able to press down prices from its manufacturer while selling its products at a higher premium.

Data by YCharts

The company relies on three main third-party manufacturers Flex Ltd., Salcomp Manufacturing India, and Sunwoda Electronic Co. These companies "provide us with strategic manufacturing capabilities and flexibility." (Enphase 10K, 2023). The reliance on these three manufacturers limits the company's full ability to drive any large operating leverage since the company doesn't have full control over the methods for manufacturing and the costs involved.

One unique asset that Enphase has invested in is the Enphase installer platform. With Enphase, installers can drive leads, map a customer's house, estimate the cost of installation, and apply for the necessary permits to install the company's solar products. I believe that this set of products allows the company to quickly expand sales by acquiring a large network of installers, but it does not have any hints of driving any meaningful operating leverage going forward. One possibility is that the company continues expanding to an integrated customer offering through acquisitions, as it has done in the past (Investor Presentation May), and in doing so reduces its overhead costs through small, continuous optimizations. However, since both history and the company's current assets do not suggest that it can drive a hefty amount of operating leverage, I rate Enphase as a 4/10 on the operating leverage scale.

10-Bagger Rating & Seeking Alpha Quant Map

What follows now is a map continuously plotting the companies I analyze based on my 10-bagger rating and Seeking Alpha's quant rating. This allows us to gauge different company's performance over time.

Enphase Quant Rating: 2,65/5,00

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

Rating Map

In this analysis I find that Enphase scores a 29,7/50 on the 10-bagger scale and a 2,66/5,00 with Seeking Alpha's quant rating. This means that the company is the second highest performer based on my scale, but the worst performer based on Seeking Alpha's scale. Seeking Alpha finds, like me, that the company has strong profitability and growth (rating them with an A), but that the company has a poor valuation. In order to gauge Enphase's valuation let's look into a reverse "DCF" model below.

The Author

Valuation

Is a 10x return from these levels feasible at the current valuation? In order to gauge an answer to this question, let's find out how much cash flows need to grow in order to justify the present value of the company.

Brian Feroldi/Stoffel/Withers

Based on this reverse "DCF", with the following assumptions - terminal growth rate of 3% and a 12% discount rate - Enphase will need to grow free cash flows by 15,5% per year for the next ten years. For reference, Enphase has grown free cash flows by a "CAGR" of 52% from 2019 to 2022. This makes a 15,5% growth rate look very reasonable going forward. Enphase has a huge market potential, supported by government subsidies, and if it keeps running its business profitably then I believe the company can become a 10-bagger over time. However, since the company doesn't have any real operating leverage built into the business, which will hinder quick growth. In all, though, I believe Enphase's incredible profitability and huge market potential will allow the company to tick upward over time, which is why I regard it as a buy.