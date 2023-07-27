Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Evaluating The Best Strategy For The 2024 Halving Event: Bitcoin Vs. Bitcoin Miners

Summary

  • This article details our view on investors' implications when investing in Bitcoin mining companies.
  • We discuss why the Bitcoin halving cycle is bullish for Bitcoin but it may have devastating implications for Bitcoin mining companies.
  • We conduct scenario analysis to suggest our ideal investment strategy for the best risk-adjusted return.

Introduction

We're getting increasingly excited about the crypto sector as it edges closer to the 2024 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving event.

We published our initial thesis back in May 2021 that the Bitcoin price typically follows a 3-stage 4-year

Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | NewslettersMade Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

surrydog profile picture
surrydog
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (501)
The author's essay fails to account for the increase in value of the bitcoins currently held by the mining companies. The author makes no mention of this at all. It's as if the mining companies are operating from scratch, even so, the thesis doesn't hold. Mining for a commodity that has become rarer, so long as demand stays the same, will increase the value of that commodity. If mining companies cease to exist, from whence will the bitcoins come?
TomatoHead profile picture
TomatoHead
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (1.59K)
@surrydog And the winner of the 2023 HODLer Logic of the Year award, with his groundbreaking analysis of basic supply and demand, goes to..
Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (672)
@surrydog Thanks for the comment, let us address it.

In short, the increase in value in Bitcoin reserves isn't worth noting due to the length of the article. The increased value of their Bitcoin reserve values was considered, its part of the adjusted NAV we used to determine the book value of the miners.

Prior to the current rally, only CLSK and 1 or 2 other smaller miners were trading below their adjusted NAV. The rest were trading significantly above their adjusted NAV then and now. You can check out our individual coverages for each Bitcoin mining company.

For instance, RIOT's adjusted NAV = $977mil (=$158.3mil cash + $717.3mil PP&E + $54.4mil prepaid + 7,072 Bitcoin reserve * $30,000 - $158.2mil total liability).

In comparison, RIOT's market cap is now $3,300mil or $3.3bn. This means RIOT is now trading 3x the adjusted NAV. An important note is that RIOT grew from $1.9bn market cap to $3.3bn market when Bitcoin were stable at $30,000 [1].

Nevertheless, its great that you pointed it out so that we can fill in the details here. Hope this addresses your comments.

[1] seekingalpha.com/...
Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (672)
If this article contributed to you, you can benefit more from us by liking this article and following us on Seeking Alpha and Twitter [1]. We have much more in store for you.

We also recommend reading our thesis on Unity [2] where Unity represents 50% of our portfolio's exposure.

We would love to hear your thoughts, take care, invest safe.

[1] twitter.com/...
[2] seekingalpha.com/...
old maid
Today, 7:38 AM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
for this old gal this is all blahblahblah.

that said, during the great mindless tax sell-off of dec 2022 i established my position in mike novogratz’s galaxy brphf.

i invested near book/cash value. i have always made out investing in one-time stars after their big blowouts. galaxy was certainly blown to smithereens.

so, my only bet on crypto is just a bet on novogratz knowing more about the space than i will ever know or care to know.

i occasionally hedge that investment by selling crazy out of the money calls on other crypto stocks.
TomatoHead profile picture
TomatoHead
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (1.59K)
@old maid You are my favorite crypto investor and I mean that with all sincerity. Not pretending to be something you aren't investing in something it isn't. Enjoy your retirement Old Maid!
