Business cycles have become shorter over the last several years. With Covid, shorter-term rate cycles, and the historic previous historic inflation levels we've seen since early 2021, profit cycles have become more volatile across multiple industries.

One retail company that has both had some strong and very weak years just over the last several years is Target (NYSE:TGT).

Data by YCharts

Target outperformed during the pandemic, with the share price peaking at $267 in the middle of 2021, but the company has consistently struggled over for a number of reasons over the last 2 years.

Today, I am changing my rating on Target. I wrote in April of 2022 that Target was a hold because of a number of significant challenges the company faces. Today rate this company a sell. Target continues to struggle with margin compression and market share losses in the current inflationary environment, and management has no plan to regain the market share this leading retailer has lost since 2021. The company also looks overvalued using several metrics.

Target's recent first quarter earnings report showed that the company's management team has no plan to deal with the issues that the retailer continues to face. Even though the company beat earnings expectations, reporting earnings per share of $2.05 and revenues $25.32 billion, versus the consensus forecast of earnings of $1.79 and revenues of nearly $25.31 billion, Target's earnings statement showed several continued flaws in the core business.

One of the main drivers of Target's impressive performance during the pandemic and the Covid related shutdown was the strong digital and online sales the company was able to deliver. This is why management stating that comparable digital sales actually fell 3.4% and overall comparable sales were flat for the first quarter should concern investors. Target's falling online sales are not being made up by in store traffic, and the company has clearly lost a significant amount of the market share the retailer gained during the pandemic. The company's revenues also grew by just .6 percent on a year-to-year basis, and Target's earnings per share growth is misleading because of the significant previous share buyback plan, which was recently suspended because of falling free cash flow levels.

Target's margins have also deteriorated as well, and the company's overall profitability level remains at a near 7-year low.

A chart of Target's net margins (macrotrends)

Target's net margins peaked in late 2021 and early 2022 at 6.5%, and the profitability levels of this leading retailer have now fallen to 2.49%. Target has been hit hard by supply chain issues and inflation, and the company's business model also isn't as focused on value and discounts as competitors such as Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). Even though management recently reported in the first quarter that net margins fell only slightly from the fourth quarter levels of last year, the company has shown no plan to deal with margin compression that is continuing.

This is also why Target still looks overvalued at the current share price even after the recent sell-off. The leading retailer currently trades at 22.76x likely forward earnings, and 4.82x forecasted forward book value, while the median sector average valuation is 19.33x expected forward earnings, and 2.84x predict forward book value. Target's earnings have also benefited significantly in recent years from the company's large share buyback program, but management has already said that the retailer will not buying back shares until free cash flow reaches higher levels, so many of the current earnings per share predictions are likely to high as well. Analysts are only forecasting Target to grow revenues at a low single digit rate over the next decade, and companies growing revenue at a low single digit rate should not trade with a growth multiple.

Target's management team operated very well during most of the pandemic, and the company's same day pick-up and delivery options enabled the retailer to take significant market share in 2020 and much of2021. Today, the situation for this company is very different. Target continues to lose market share, inflationary pressures continue to cause margin compression, and management still has no plan to address any of these issues. While Target was one of the best performing retail companies during the pandemic, investors should be able to fine better value in the market today.