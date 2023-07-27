Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Still Waiting For Its 'Meta Moment'

Jul. 27, 2023 7:29 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL3 Comments
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Alphabet reported Q2 results that exceeded expectations, as revenues increased 7.1% (Y/Y), and EPS came in at $1.45, a $0.10 beat.
  • With its return to growth, improved profitability, headcount optimization, and impressive AI execution, Alphabet is positioned for its 'Meta Moment', and has laid the groundwork for a multiple expansion.
  • However, Alphabet is still lagging behind Microsoft with product releases and is unable to take share from Azure.
  • Furthermore, the lackluster growth in its core advertising businesses reflects the ad market recovery will take a few more quarters.
  • I reiterate Alphabet stock as a Buy and expect to see a multiple expansion in the near term, but I believe there are still areas for major improvement before Alphabet returns to its historical valuation.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) just announced Q2 results that beat expectations, as revenues increased 7.1% (Y/Y), and EPS came in at $1.45, a $0.10 beat.

With its return to growth, improved profitability, headcount optimization, and impressive AI execution, Alphabet is positioned for

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

s
steady888
Today, 8:26 AM
Premium
Comments (1.65K)
i doubt GOOG will see anything like META the past 6 months or so
P
Phrakensigg
Today, 8:00 AM
Premium
Comments (26)
On their core business, ads
How do you manage the marketshare at 93% at January and 90,3% at June from Google search against Bing?
Then, How do you manage the trust control of the EU against Google on the dominant position in the ads business in the future ?
I’m a little bit afraid about fine and law modification un their core business.
AnalyticsInvesting profile picture
AnalyticsInvesting
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (52)
Good honest opinion of the pros and cons after earnings, thank you.
