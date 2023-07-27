Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Koninklijke KPN: Room For More Margin Gains To Support Dividend Growth Plan

Jul. 27, 2023 7:39 AM ETKoninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNF), KKPNY
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • "Cutting to grow" has been a good strategy in recent years for Dutch telecom firm KPN, with expanding profit margins delivering growth despite flat revenue.
  • Managing the recent bout of high inflation has proved an added challenge given the upward pressure on energy and labor costs, with the margin declining in H1 2023.
  • More of the same can work going ahead, with the rollout of fiber-to-the-home offering opportunities for both OpEx and CapEx reduction.
  • Management's 3-5% annual dividend per share growth goal looks doable in the medium term, but I'd like to see a higher yield before pinning a Buy rating to the stock.

Side View KPN Car At Amsterdam The Netherlands

Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Revenue growth has been hard to come by for incumbent Dutch telecom firm KPN (OTCPK:KKPNY, OTCPK:KKPNF), but a combination of profit margin expansion and solid free cash flow generation has nonetheless supported healthy earnings and

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.