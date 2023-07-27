Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Annaly Capital Q2 Earnings Review: Upgrading To Buy On Potential Peak Rates

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Annaly Capital Management's Q2 earnings were acceptable given the challenging market environment, with a non-GAAP EPS of $0.72, slightly missing earnings consensus by $0.02 per share.
  • NLY's total portfolio value decreased by 7.7% from the previous quarter to $78.9 billion, as it reduced its agency portfolio in preparation for FDIC sales and debt ceiling negotiations.
  • Despite a challenging market, Annaly's business model could benefit from potentially lower long-term interest rates in the coming months, making it an attractive investment for those expecting interest rates to peak.

Interest rates on wooden cubes with dark square background and red upwards arrow

Aajan

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) released its Q2 earnings, which were acceptable considering the tough market environment for the company, and the company seems to be a good play right now on potential lower long-term rates head.

As I've covered

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.88K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.