Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenable Holdings: Upgrading To Buy As Demand Environment Is Normalizing

Jul. 27, 2023 8:13 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
277 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating due to the normalization of the demand environment and the impressive traction of Tenable One platform.
  • TENB's 2Q23 results surpassed market expectations with $195m in revenue and $30.2m in operating profit, indicating a positive turning point for the company.
  • The Tenable One platform experienced significant growth, contributing to a substantial portion of both new and renewal business, and is expected to continue driving the company's growth.
Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Overview

I recommend a buy rating for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) stock as I expect the demand environment to normalize, leading to TENB returning to normalized growth. In addition, I am positive on the Tenable One traction so far, which I expect to continuously

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
277 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.