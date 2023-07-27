courtneyk

Introduction

Founded back in 2004 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has grown into a very shareholder-friendly company that boasts a very high yield right now at over 10%. PSEC has been significantly growing its equity over the last few years, and Q3 2023 showed it standing strong at $5.1 billion. The invested portfolio of the business is very well diversified, and I think that a continued upholding of this high yield seems likely.

The share price is a fair bit below the NAV per share, which reduces the downside risk for the share price in case of a correction. The upside seems strong as the market sees the potential of PSEC going forward. As interest rates go down eventually, I think that the returns that PSEC will have on their portfolio will be very strong and result in fantastic earnings reports. I think that getting in right now seems like the best way to capture that momentum and growth. Rating PSEC a buy as a result.

Company Structure

Prospect Capital operates in the asset management and custody banks industry and has been doing so since 2004. The company has grown impressively and boasts a market cap of $2.6 billion now. Much of the appeal of the company comes from the very high dividend yield, that they have, over 10% right now.

The description of PSEC could be something along the lines of, a business that focuses on the middle market, emerging growth, and growth capital opportunities. They have built up a solid investment portfolio that is valued somewhere around $7.5 billion, down just slightly on a QoQ basis. But seeing as the market has largely recovered in the last 3 months, the next Q4 report should showcase a solid growth upward for the invested portfolio and result in better ROE for PSEC.

Besides focusing on growth opportunities, PSEC also invests in real estate a fair bit. The focus is on real estate in multi-family residential real estate asset classes. Looking at the proportion of these investments in the total portfolio, it sits at 18.1%.

Portfolio Overview (Earnings Presentation)

The industry diversification of the portfolio I think speaks volumes as to why a solid long-term performance will be had. By funding this investment, the company has access to a solid set of sources. These span across many investment bases.

Funding Sources (Earnings Presentation)

The largest source comes from senior secured credit facilities, which are maturing by 2027. The closest debt maturing is in 2024 which was taken on back in 2018. Going forward, I think that PSEC will be further taking on more funding from the historical sources they have. They have grown the equity significantly over the last few years, around 67% since 2020. This has come at the back of an investment portfolio gaining in value and yielding solid returns. But PSEC is now in a good position where they can leverage this further and continue surpassing index fund returns for investors.

Earnings Transcript

From the Q3 2023 report that was released on May 10, there are some comments from the earnings call that I made note of. The comments are from the CEO John Barry.

Prospect's 92.1% interest income, as a percent of total investment income in March 2023, was at the highest level since September 2020 demonstrating Prospect's strong recurring revenue model. Our basic net income, net loss applicable to common shareholders, was $108.9 million or $0.27 per common share.

This highlights the solid state of PSEC right now. The fact that so much interest income is being generated from the total investment income underscores very well the value that investors can extract here.

Since October 2017, our NII per common share was preferred dividends have aggregated $4.40, while our common shareholder distributions per common share have aggregated $3.96, with our NII exceeding distributions during this period, by $0.44 per common share, $166 million of excess NII representing 111% coverage.

One of the many highlights of PSEC is just this. The fact that they can deliver the high yield they have currently. The high coverage is letting PSEC have some difficult quarters without it impacting the actual dividend distribution noticeably.

Valuation & Comparison

Share Price (Seeking Alpha)

The share price growth over the last 3 years isn't that impressive when compared to the SPY. But this of course isn't accounting for the dividend yield, which has remained very high for a long time. With over 10% currently, the actual performance over the last 3 years would beat out the SPY. But as we can see, it has been in a steady decline after a quick rise. But as we are hopefully entering a lower interest environment, the returns on the investment portfolio I think will grow significantly.

GGM Model (My Own Model)

Looking at the GGM model above, we see that currently, PSEC offers a very good entry price to help secure a good return. A 10% return seems very probable as the company maintains a good portfolio and NII from it is increasing. In the Q3 report, it reached $0.21 per share, and with more momentum on the horizon, I think we aren't far off from a $1 NII per share. As PSEC also has a payout ratio of around 75% the $0.74 for 2023 seems likely. Investors who seek a solid investment opportunity in a slightly undervalued investment company should be considering PSEC right now. The p/e and p/b are both a fair bit below the rest of the sector, indicating that there is some potential upside here still.

Investor Takeaway

As we have concluded here, the case for PSEC relies on a solid development of the investment portfolio, which might look quite aggressively positioned on the surface. The company has a lot of exposure to the real estate market, which has been in a lot of turbulence recently as interest rates have increased. It seems to have been accounted for in the market that rates are going to increase a little more. This will likely mute returns for the investment portfolio in the medium term. But I think after that, PSEC is set up very well to deliver strong NII growth. This concludes me rating it a buy, as it trades below the sector based on p/e and p/b metrics, but also trades below its own NAV per share of $9.48.