onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The US stock market has been on fire since the year started, and it seems to be an unstoppable force moving higher. That hasn’t necessarily been the case with all sectors, however, as defensive parts of the market have participated to a far less degree than tech and growth-oriented areas. Even so, the stronger stocks in the more defensive areas of the market are doing quite well, with STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) an example of that.

STAG stock made a major breakout earlier this month, and with Q2 earnings now out of the way, it looks like the uptrend has legs.

STAG Industrial stock - Breakout and uptrend continuation

We’ll start with the chart, which is in the midst of a beautiful uptrend. Shares broke out of a massive ascending triangle, and the breakout point around $37 is now critical support should the stock pull back that far.

StockCharts

We’ve also got the 20-day exponential moving average as support, and below that, the 50-day simple moving average. The point is, the uptrend is well intact and there are several places for the bulls to defend should the need arise.

From a momentum perspective, we have nice up moves in the PPO and the 14-day RSI, both of which are confirming the uptrend. Both are well above the centerline, and moving higher as the share price goes higher.

The only thing is that STAG is in a really weak part of the market, which has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 10% this year. However, STAG is crushing its peers, outperforming by 12% this year so far. Relative strength like that is key if you’re in weaker areas of the market, and STAG fits the bill.

STAG's Q2 results support the bull case

Second quarter results were supportive of the long-term bull case, recognizing that STAG is hardly a growth stock. What we’re looking for here is prudent, measured growth, and STAG has a history of doing just that.

FFO was 56 cents per share, even with the same period a year ago. Cash net operating income was $135 million, up more than 4% year-over-year. Comparable NOI was up almost 5%, while cash available for distribution was flat at $87 million.

Apart from that, STAG continued its capital recycling efforts to ensure its portfolio is as well positioned as possible. Two buildings were acquired at a cash cap rate of 6.2% on 235k square feet, while disposing of five buildings with 767k square feet. Capital recycling is critical for the long-term bull case as STAG needs to rid itself of underperforming parts of its portfolio to make room for better opportunities, thereby raising its return on capital over time, and ensuring consistently high occupancy.

Occupancy was 97.9% on the operating portfolio, which is helping grow margins.

TIKR

This is trailing-twelve-months data on rental revenue and operating margins, which we can see have been in steep uptrends for many years (with a blip during COVID). This is the crux of the bull case for STAG, as we should continue to see steady upward movement in revenue, driving upward movement in margins and therefore, FFO. Q2 results showed this again, and so long as the capital recycling continues to work the way it has, there’s no reason we won’t continue to see these two continue to go up and to the right over time.

From a balance sheet perspective, STAG has continued to borrow more, but it’s generating sufficient asset growth from higher leverage.

TIKR

Net debt is $2.4 billion, but we can see that real estate assets (which excludes intangibles and other non-earning assets) continues to grow more quickly than debt. In addition, the cost of this higher debt is growing more slowly than operating income, which is another way to measure the effectiveness of the REIT’s leverage.

Interest expense in 2020, for instance, was about half of operating income. Today, it’s under 40%. In other words, the REIT is generating higher returns on its leverage than that leverage costs.

STAG FFO and valuation

As I mentioned, what we’re looking for is slow, steady growth, and STAG delivers.

Seeking Alpha

FFO is expected to move 3% to 5% every year for the foreseeable future, and recent results, including Q2, are supportive of this kind of growth going forward. STAG has proven able to withstand weak economic periods, so I don’t see that as a material threat, and its tenants are long-term. In short, the model works.

Now, the one hold up with STAG is the valuation, which is a bit elevated. Indeed, we can see in the SA Quant Rating that valuation is the only factor that achieves an unfavorable score.

Seeking Alpha

STAG is a strong buy at 4.7, but valuation is a D+. Below, we can see why.

TIKR

Shares are at 20X forward FFO, which is steep for a REIT, and elevated against most of the last five years for STAG. I don’t see a lot of upside on the valuation from here given STAG’s growth prospects haven’t really changed, so valuation could become a headwind if it moves much higher.

Seeking Alpha

Similarly, the yield is relatively weak at the moment, but even more so when we consider risk-free rates are well in excess of the current 3.8% yield STAG offers. On that front, it’s just outright unattractive for income-focused investors.

All in all, however, STAG offers a great looking chart, a proven model that can grow in just about any environment, reasonable balance sheet leverage, and a management team that’s proven the ability to profitably recycle capital. So long as STAG remains above the breakout level of $37, the stock is a buy.