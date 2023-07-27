Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO Surges As Volkswagen Invests In XPeng - Don't Be Tempted

Jul. 27, 2023 8:25 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)VWAGY, VWAPY, XPEV7 Comments
JR Research
Summary

  • NIO stock has experienced a stunning recovery, invalidating my previous bearish thesis. Buyers jumped onto the bandwagon as Volkswagen formed a new partnership with XPeng.
  • The news has spurred significant optimism that Nio could work with other automakers to form a partnership.
  • Speculation of a potential NIO-Mercedes-Benz partnership adds to the positive sentiment, but collaboration challenges exist. Buying on rumor doesn't seem like a sound investment strategy.
  • While my Sell thesis has been invalidated, it doesn't mean investors should turn bullish and jump on board now. Stay on the sidelines.
Chinese Electric Car Maker NIO Inc. Opens Trading On NYSE On Day Of Company"s IPO

A stunning recovery by NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock as it surged well past my previous bearish thesis, as sellers were utterly demolished. As such, I consider my sell thesis on NIO invalidated, but I must highlight that I didn't

JR Research
Comments (7)

3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.12K)
You were only wrong if NIO isn't a CCP affiliate. What is VW thinking?
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (918)
I think you are forgetting NIO is still crazy oversold even with the recent move and they are continuing to set the table for Huge things ahead.. not much of a better Buy around as far as I see..this of course is all my opinion
secondgo profile picture
secondgo
Today, 8:48 AM
Premium
Comments (51)
I’m holding on to my NIO for the new delivery numbers not another rumored partnership. NIO seems to be getting back on track to produce and sell vehicles. It has been a long haul from eliminating old models to transitioning to the new plus gearing up the new plant. What’s up with the Middle East deal. I don’t believe it was just an investment only long term. Long live NIO!
P
Pisang
Today, 8:29 AM
Premium
Comments (835)
You sold too soon.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 8:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.05K)
@Pisang I rotated out, but yeah missed this upside.
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 8:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.49K)
@JR Research Can’t get it right every time but I respect your honesty and integrity here. Imo there’s value in that.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 8:54 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.05K)
@georgefelix75 You are welcome, and thanks for your kind words.
