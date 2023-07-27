NIO Surges As Volkswagen Invests In XPeng - Don't Be Tempted
Summary
- NIO stock has experienced a stunning recovery, invalidating my previous bearish thesis. Buyers jumped onto the bandwagon as Volkswagen formed a new partnership with XPeng.
- The news has spurred significant optimism that Nio could work with other automakers to form a partnership.
- Speculation of a potential NIO-Mercedes-Benz partnership adds to the positive sentiment, but collaboration challenges exist. Buying on rumor doesn't seem like a sound investment strategy.
- While my Sell thesis has been invalidated, it doesn't mean investors should turn bullish and jump on board now. Stay on the sidelines.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
A stunning recovery by NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock as it surged well past my previous bearish thesis, as sellers were utterly demolished. As such, I consider my sell thesis on NIO invalidated, but I must highlight that I didn't execute any short-sell calls.
I had already exited my positions in NIO and redeployed my funds into other stocks. Hence, I remain invested, but not in China's leading pure-play premium EV maker. Despite that, I must admit I missed NIO's significant rally, as I didn't anticipate buyers returning with a vengeance.
However, I also updated investors in my previous article that "NIO still holds promise," suggesting high-conviction investors could still consider keeping their positions. Given NIO's recent significant outperformance, these holders have been duly rewarded, as several factors contributed to NIO's recent optimism. However, one stood out as the critical driving force this week, as it led to a spike in NIO's price action, likely taking out short-sellers in NIO, as it posted a short interest as a percentage of float of 7.7% in mid-July.
Notably, XPeng (XPEV) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) announced a significant announcement this week. Volkswagen has decided to invest $700M into a partnership with XPeng, which sent XPEV to levels last seen in August 2022.
Morgan Stanley opined that Volkswagen's investment is significant, as it could herald the "beginning of potential strategic partnerships in the Chinese EV market." With Volkswagen struggling to maintain momentum in China as it lost its market leadership recently to BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY), the German automaker is under significant pressure to defend its competitive edge in its critical Chinese market.
Hence, I assessed that Volkswagen's investment seems timely, as it needs to address its software challenges. Moreover, XPEV's stock traded close to its December 2022 lows earlier this month, indicating a potential opportunity. With Volkswagen paying about $15 per ADS to acquire a 4.99% stake in XPeng, investors rushed in, pushing XPEV to nearly $22 yesterday.
Volkswagen's investment is expected to open up higher margin revenue streams for the embattled XPeng, as it struggles to scale its hardware sales, given BYD's competitive edge. As such, I believe the market has likely reflected the possibility of Nio entering into a potential partnership with another leading automaker looking to cement its market share in China.
Who could it be? According to reports in China, an NIO-Mercedes-Benz partnership could be in the works, although there's no confirmation yet. Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) competes with NIO in similar market segments, which makes a partnership viable. Also, CEO Ola Kaellenius articulated recently that the company will "prioritize the Chinese market in its upcoming wave of electric vehicles starting from 2025."
There were suggestions: "Mercedes would use Nio's battery swap network and build next-generation models based on Nio's standards." However, there isn't any confirmation on that rumor, suggesting investors who bought on NIO's recent surge could be seen as attempting to "front-run" the market.
However, Deutsche Bank (DB) analysts reminded that "Nio's platform requires battery swap technology, which may not be attractive to traditional car companies." In addition, the company's expansion into other sub-brands could make potential "collaborations complex." Therefore, I assessed that NIO holders who added to the recent surge could be disappointed if such a partnership does not pan out soon.
Nio has performed better with its recent June delivery performance as it delivered 10.71K vehicles, markedly above its May lows of 6.16K. However, it's still far below the requirements needed to attain its 250K annualized target, suggesting to investors its upcoming July deliveries will be carefully assessed.
Based on recent insurance registration data, "as of July 23, Nio sold 12,700 vehicles during the month." Therefore, Nio is on track to outperform June's metrics but is still far below its monthly target. As such, a sharp second-half growth inflection is looking unlikely, indicating that the recent spike is likely linked to the XPeng-Volkswagen partnership. With that in mind, I don't encourage investors to join the bandwagon, hoping that Nio has what it takes to turn it around consistently.
With NIO taking out its March 2023 highs, my Sell thesis has been invalidated. As such, investors who want another validated sell level to cut exposure must remain patient.
However, investors who waited for a significant surge to cut exposure can still consider using the recent spike to exit if they don't expect Nio's forward operating performance to justify the recent buying sentiments.
With that in mind, I return to the sidelines as we anticipate NIO's next moves and upcoming deliveries.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Sell).
See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (7)