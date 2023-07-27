Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Street Properties: Dirt Cheap Valuation Offers Significant Upside

Deep Value Analytics profile picture
Deep Value Analytics
4 Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Street Properties is a beaten-down office REIT that owns 20 quality properties totaling 6.05 million square feet.
  • FSP’s office properties - located primarily in growing and attractive Sunbelt and Denver markets - are worth significantly more than the current market valuation of $91 / SF.
  • Trading at multi-decade lows and at a significant discount to Book Value and peer valuations, FSP offers an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity.
  • Insiders own 6.0% of the company’s shares and have purchased $1.15m of stock in the open market in recent months.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Deep Value Analytics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

This article was written by

Deep Value Analytics profile picture
Deep Value Analytics
4 Followers
Full-time real estate developer/investor. After-hours researcher of asymmetric risk-reward equity markets opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.