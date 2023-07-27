Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PacWest: Merger Is A Win For Shareholders But I Call A Hold On Limited Upside

Jul. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.15K Followers

Summary

  • PacWest Bancorp reported decent Q2 2023 results, with smaller losses than Q1 and only a 1% Q/Q drop in deposits.
  • The regional bank confirmed merger rumors with Banc of California, with the combined entity set to become the third-largest bank in California with assets of $36.1B.
  • I discuss the merger terms and what they mean for investors.

PacWest Bank Shares Tumble, The Latest Bank To Become Ensnared In Banking Sector"s Crisis

David McNew

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) finally reported much-awaited results for the second quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. Just before the market closed, speculation swirled on rumors that the regional bank was set to merge with regional banking rival Banc

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PACW, ZION, WAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

