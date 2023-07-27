Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Holcim Ltd (HCMLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 8:07 AM ETHolcim Ltd (HCMLF), HCMLY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.82K Followers

Holcim Ltd (OTCPK:HCMLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bénédicte Mayer - Investor Relations

Jan Jenisch - Chairman, CEO

Steffen Kindler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Roger - Exane

Yassine Touahri - On Field

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley

Yves Bromehead - Societe Generale

Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martin Huesler - ZKB

Brijesh Kumar - HSBC

Yuri Serov - Redburn

Tobias Woerner - Stifel

Bernd Pomrehn - Vontobel

Remo Rosenau - Helvetische Bank

Bénédicte Mayer

Good morning, everyone. A warm welcome to our Half Year 2023 Results Presentation. I am Bénédicte Mayer from the Investor Relations team, and I'm delighted to connect again with all of you today. Here with me at my side, I have our Chairman and CEO, Jan Jenisch; and our CFO, Steffen Kindler. They will walk us through the company's highlights and performance of the last 6 months. After that, we will have the chance to take your questions. If you would like to ask your question, please click on the link, which is visible on your screen and follow the instructions. [Operator Instructions]

With that said, I will now hand it over to you, Jan. Please go ahead.

Jan Jenisch

Good morning, everyone, and very welcome to have you all here for our half year report. Let me start with talking about some of the highlights of our strong performance in the first half before Steffen gives us more detail on the financials.

The first half year was an excellent performance of Holcim. I'm very pleased that our organic growth has continued in the second quarter of the year with 7%, making a more than 7% organic sales growth in the first half of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.