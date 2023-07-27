Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Now The Fed Sees A Soft Landing

Jul. 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET9 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As expected, the Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points yesterday, and the consensus of investors see that being the final rate increase.
  • The Fed's economists no longer see a recession on the horizon.
  • Consumer confidence is rising, and leading market indicators are pointing to more gains ahead.
  • I continue to believe we will see new all-time highs for the S&P 500 in the coming year.
Bull market, Financial and business concept

phive2015

As expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points yesterday to a range of 5.25-5.5%. The stock market response was relatively muted, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average did continue its winning streak for a 13th consecutive trading

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
14.02K Followers
A foundation, framework and discipline for optimizing portfolio performance

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.


Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

s
sftahmid12
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
Another great article, Lawrence!
M
Martine 1
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (905)
How about the contraction of over 4% of the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) which at this stage prdeicts "definitely a recession", according to certain sources and based on data since 1959 ?
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.67K)
@Martine 1 It has been forecasting recession for two years, and its wrong this time. It places too much weight on sentiment and manufacturing.
j
josephlim
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (9)
Good call, Lawrence.
Congrats!!
M
Martine 1
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (905)
@Lawrence Fuller I quote: " I think the decline in long-term rates, which is inverting the curve, is a function of investors anticipating much lower rates of inflation over the long term and not a recession.". Could this be translated as: "Investors are expecting lower long term rates because they expect
lower inflation" ? Just, simply back to the past ? Might that be correct ? In that case, this was all a hick-up caused by covid.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.67K)
@Martine 1 More or less, I think you could say yes....
S
Sane Man
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.03K)
Thanks Lawrence ! You have steadily reinforced your bull thesis convictions along the way. I’m just curious now if there will be a mass exodus from the short end of the curve into equities and the long end. I sold my money market positions in early June because they offer zero appreciation . I’ve been buying fixed income and preferreds and letting my equity positions ride. I’m overweight REITs and utilities and they’ve been overly hit the last 2 years, with preferreds really punished due to the financial March mess. Now, they’re showing signs of life. But the fact remains, those with diversified portfolios need the S&P , Russell to really surpass their all time highs just to break even from 2021 highs, along with a huge fixed income rally. And let’s not talk about precious metals. My CEFs need 2 years more of distributions just to break even—ughh. I’m retired, with a moderate conservative portfolio and still down about 20% since mid 2021 when the Russell began to roll over as it was apparent the Fed had to play catch up in a hurry. I reinvest every dividend and distribution. Here’s to a big rally with defensive sector mean reversion !
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.67K)
@Sane Man Looking past today's META blast, I think that's happening. The rally is broadening out, but it takes time. Look for the IWM to break a triple top at $200. That will be a clear sign.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (2.87K)
Thanks for your article Lawrence, agreed
