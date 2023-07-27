Now The Fed Sees A Soft Landing
As expected, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points yesterday to a range of 5.25-5.5%. The stock market response was relatively muted, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average did continue its winning streak for a 13th consecutive trading day, which is its longest since 1987. There were no surprises in Chairman Powell's press conference after the rate decision either, as he did not deny or confirm any additional rate increases. He stated that the Fed would remain "data dependent" moving forward. This gives both hawks and doves just enough ammunition to continue their debate. It does not loosen financial conditions, which the Fed wants to avoid, but it also does not tighten them.
If we want to know whether the rate-hike cycle is over or not, look no further than the Fed funds futures market where the consensus of investors place bets on the probability of future actions. The Fed has been consistent with those odds ever since it started raising rates from the zero bound last year. The futures market suggests that there is a 20% chance we will see another rate hike at the September meeting. With two more inflation reports and two job reports between now and then, I think the disinflationary trend will bring us closer to the Fed's target, preventing the central bank from tightening further. The rate-hike cycle should be over.
Another notable development we learned from the press conference is that the Fed's economic staff is no longer forecasting a recession, which was their base case in March after the failure of several regional banks. Instead, they see "a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year." That's a significant upgrade, which I think validates the bull market in stocks currently underway. This runs counter to what the bond market is forecasting with the yield curve inverted to an extreme not scene in decades, or does it? I think the decline in long-term rates, which is inverting the curve, is a function of investors anticipating much lower rates of inflation over the long term and not a recession. This certainly lines up well with how consumers feel, as well as with how investors are putting money to work.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence index hit a 2-year high of 117 in July with greater confidence exhibited by all age groups, as well as those earning less than $50,000 per year and those earning more than $100,000 a year. It really doesn't get any better than that, and it is hard to believe that the economy is headed for a recession with such a broad-based improvement in the outlook.
Investors seem to agree, as this bull market is no longer only about technology or the Magnificent Seven. We have seen synchronized breakouts in the Dow Jones transport and industrial sectors. Both have been reliable leading indicators of economic growth for more than a century. These breakouts are bullish for the economy and the market.
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.
