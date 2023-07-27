Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silicon Motion/MaxLinear Deal Fails - An Object In Motion Stays In Motion

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Silicon Motion Technology shares soared 80% after the Chinese regulator approved its merger with MaxLinear, Inc., but later fell after MaxLinear cancelled the deal.
  • MaxLinear cited several reasons for the cancellation, including certain conditions not being met, Silicon Motion suffering a material adverse effect, and breaches of the merger agreement.
  • Both companies' shares are expected to drop further, with Silicon Motion's Q2 earnings report due after the market closes on July 27, 2023.

Soccer player in action on white background

Andreyuu/iStock via Getty Images

Newton's First Law of motion, often referred to as the law of inertia, states that an object in motion tends to stay in motion with the same speed and direction unless acted upon by an

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.45K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mailforrpg
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (172)
Well, you didn't really address the only relevant question here, which is the legality of MXLs move. Clearly, there was no way for them to borrow the 3.2 billion in cash to close the deal! They didn't want to make that announcement! So they came up with something that meanwhile SIMO has refudiated.

Now, this will go to court. In the end SIMO will take over MXL which will be in the single digits soon as this plays out. You are right though that it will be a while before SIMO is in triple digits. There could be another suitor...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.