Andreyuu/iStock via Getty Images

Newton's First Law of motion, often referred to as the law of inertia, states that an object in motion tends to stay in motion with the same speed and direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Today, we witnessed some remarkable changes in motion with respect to the share price of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and some market forces that acted in opposing directions throughout the day on July 26, 2023.

First was the news that the long-awaited merger with MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) was approved by the Chinese regulator, who granted conditional approval of the deal. This sent shares soaring as much as 80% higher during the trading day. As I discussed in my previous article covering SIMO back in September 2022, I wrote at that time to buy the stock for the merger arbitrage potential of as much as 50%. I also called SIMO stock a Strong Buy at a price of $68.84.

Seeking Alpha

Today, the price closed about 5% lower than it did back in September. But that is because the merger was subsequently called off by MaxLinear. In an unexpected turn of events later in the day, MXL filed a 8-K to cancel the deal. That news came out less than an hour before the market closed, at about 3:10PM EDT. In fact, Max Linear issued a statement, which read, in part:

As described in a Form 8-K filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MaxLinear gave notice that it is relieved of its obligation to close the transaction because, among other reasons, (i) certain conditions to closing set forth in the Merger Agreement are not satisfied and are incapable of being satisfied, (ii) Silicon Motion has suffered a Material Adverse Effect that is continuing, (iii) Silicon Motion is in material breach of representations, warranties, covenants, and agreements in the Merger Agreement that give rise to the right of the Company to terminate, and (iv) in any event, the First Extended Outside Date has passed and was not automatically extended because certain conditions in Article 6 of the Merger Agreement were not satisfied or waived as of May 5, 2023.

Looking at the 5-day chart, it is quite apparent when the first news came out, and then the price action after the deal was cancelled. The stock opened the day near its 52-week low at $56.54, shot up as high as $95, then ended the day back down at about $65. The stock is down another 9% after hours.

Seeking Alpha

While some had previously stated that MXL was better off canceling the deal, I believed that the merger was a good opportunity for SIMO shareholders if it were to go through. Many had expected that the Chinese would not approve the merger, and I personally started to worry that the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China, especially regarding the semiconductor industry, would possibly scuttle the deal. So, I was a bit surprised when I first saw the news this morning that China had approved it. And I understood the reaction when shareholders bid the price up so high.

Back in September when I wrote about the deal, I explained what SIMO shareholders would receive if the merger were to go through.

According to the terms of the merger agreement, if the deal goes through SIMO shareholders will receive about a 50% premium for their shares. At today's share prices the deal would give SIMO shareholders $93.54 + $12.90 (0.388 * $33.24) or $106.44 per ADS. That price is a bit lower than it was on August 31 when the refile application was announced.

The 0.388 number is the number of MXL shares in addition to the cash being paid for SIMO. Today, July 26, 2023, MXL closed below $30 after it plummeted by -12% after the news that they were terminating the agreement.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, MXL reported Q2 earnings results after the market close today. The report was dismal and partly explains why they intend to cancel the merger. First the good news from the report:

Net revenue of $183.9 million in Q2, GAAP gross margin of 55.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 61.0%

Infrastructure revenue was $49.3 million in Q2, up 6% sequentially and up 37% YoY.

And now the bad news (on a GAAP basis):

Net revenue was $183.9 million, down 26% sequentially and down 34% year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was 3% of net revenue, compared to income from operations of 11% of net revenue in the prior quarter, and income from operations of 14% of net revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $30.6 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $42.2 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $123.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.05, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The commentary from Chairman and CEO Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D, did not help me to feel a warm and fuzzy feeling about the near term prospects for a return to growth and profitability. This is what he had to say in the press release:

"Even as we navigate a challenging demand environment with fiscal discipline and operational efficiency, our solid execution and innovative product offerings are enabling us to maximize strategic business opportunities across all our end markets. In 2023, we continue to lay important groundwork in Wi-Fi, fiber broadband access gateways, and wireless and optical datacenter network infrastructure, which will be the foundation for our growth throughout 2024."

Will they be able to do all that without Silicon Motion? Possibly. But I am pretty confident that they will find a way to terminate the agreement, and by citing a "material adverse event" on the part of SIMO, they may be able to get away without having to pay exorbitant termination fees. At least, it sounds to me like that is what they are hoping to do. What that event was, I am not sure. SIMO is due to report their latest earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, and perhaps we will learn more then.

From the merger agreement, this explains the plans to finance the deal:

MaxLinear plans to finance the Merger with approximately $277.0 million of cash from the combined company balance sheets, approximately $681.8 million in MaxLinear common stock, and approximately $3.25 billion in new debt. In connection with entering into the Merger Agreement, MaxLinear entered into a commitment letter (the "Commitment Letter"), dated as of May 5, 2022, with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (the "Commitment Party"), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, the Commitment Party has committed to provide (i) a senior secured term B loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.25 billion and (ii) a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $250.0 million (collectively, the "Senior Secured Credit Facilities").

With the latest earnings report showing MXL is now losing money in 2023 it is no wonder that they can no longer afford the merger. Silicon Motion is also expected to report YOY declining earnings and revenues so that does not bode well for the merger to get consummated either.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-74.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.63M (-49.0% Y/Y).

The Q1 earnings report back in May was not a very good one for SIMO either. They missed consensus then on both the top and bottom lines. In fact, the earnings trend for the past several quarters has been miserable as illustrated in the chart from the SIMO Earnings Summary page. Perhaps this trend of declining earnings is the material adverse event that MXL is referring to.

Seeking Alpha

President and CEO Wallace Kou had these comments about the Q1 reporting period:

"Market conditions are currently extremely challenging, a view shared by all our NAND flash maker and other key customers. End-markets for PCs and smartphones remain soft and many suppliers into these products have focused on working down inventory, including client SSD and eMMC/UFS embedded storage devices, which has had a negative effect on our sales. Despite this, we are encouraged to see some of our customers' order patterns improving in the second quarter, and combined with our strong design win momentum, we are optimistic that this could lead to a stronger market rebound towards the end of 2023."

What Will Happen Next?

The price action on Thursday, July 27 is likely to be volatile as I expect many will be selling their shares of both SIMO and MXL based on the latest news and earnings reports. Shareholders of SIMO that have not already sold may try to unload them as soon as the market opens, so if you are an existing shareholder you may want to decide ahead of the market open whether you intend to hold or sell your shares. I expect the price action to be heavy in the morning and then taper off later in the day while those still holding await the earnings report.

If you are hoping to pick up some cheap shares of SIMO in hopes that the merger may still happen, I would advise against buying at any price above $60, depending on your risk tolerance and how much you can afford to lose. Even below $60 now I believe the odds are that the price will drop further and possibly even to a new 52-week low given the negative news.

"The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet." -- Damon Runyon.

On the other hand, some may speculate that there is market manipulation occurring to drive down the share price so that MXL can attempt to get a better price for SIMO. I think that is an unlikely scenario, but stranger things have happened. If I were a betting man like my namesake, Damon Runyon, I would bet on the most likely outcome, which is for the deal to terminate and both stocks to lose some market value in the process, so a short position in either MXL or SIMO may be appropriate for that outcome.

I do not personally take short positions in my own portfolio, so I cannot advise anyone to do so. What I am saying is that the most likely outcome is for the price of both stocks to drop during market hours on Thursday, so trade accordingly (or just hold and watch the motion in action). Fully familiarize yourself with the risks of shorting here before taking any position.

It is possible that SIMO has started to turn things around in Q2, and perhaps they will surprise when they report earnings after the market close. If that happens, then Friday could be another interesting trading day for SIMO stock. If buyers suddenly become interested again, the shares could rebound on a positive report, or even just the promise of continued improvement in the second half of 2023.

Wall Street analysts still have an average Buy rating on SIMO stock, although that could change given the recent news of the merger being terminated.

Seeking Alpha

The SIMO stock still trades at a reasonable valuation, although if revenues and earnings continue to decline into the second half of the year, the stock will be less appealing in the short term.

Seeking Alpha

Comparing SIMO to some of their peers, the appeal is greatly diminished with the prospect of the MXL merger no longer on the horizon. On its own, SIMO is at best a Hold and wait to see compared to Navitas (NVTS), Maxeon (MAXN), or Indie (INDI), for example.

Seeking Alpha

Summary

To summarize and to offer suggestions for shareholders of SIMO stock, I would be looking to sell if you were hoping the merger would happen and you had planned to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity. That does not look likely to happen. If you are a long-term holder and do not want to let emotions rule your investing, then I suggest holding onto your shares at least until after they report earnings after the market closes. If you are thinking about starting a new long position, I would watch the price action in the morning to see just how far the price will drop before buying. I would also caution against making a big bet unless you know something that I do not, which is quite possible.

Thanks for reading this update and please share your thoughts in the comments section.