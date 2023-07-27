Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brandywine: The 15% Yielding Dividend Sticks, Shares Present More Upside Potential

Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Philadelphia-based office operator, Brandywine Realty, reported positive leasing and portfolio trends in their Q2 results.
  • This included positive absorption and cash leasing spreads.
  • Pending developments in their lease with the State of Texas in their largest market outside of Philadelphia is a concern but not overly so.
  • Though I continue to view the dividend with skepticism, I believe this is offset by material upside potential in the share price.
  • I see another 15% rise in the stock as warranted just to get back to a more realistic trading multiple.

Philadelphia skyline reflected on Schuylkill River at dusk, Pennsylvania

Investors can cheer Brandywine's (NYSE:BDN) high-yielding dividend for another quarter. But it'd be a mistake to view continuity of the payout without some degree of skepticism. For vested investors, it's the undervalued nature of the shares and their upside potential that

Justin Purohit
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Comments (3)

g
grcinak
Today, 9:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.42K)
$1.3 billion in debt due in the next ~3.5 years seems a bit worrisome.
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 9:59 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.3K)
@grcinak I hear you there. It is a persistent concern of mine with regards to the dividend.

But I strongly believe that BDN will get through it. They have great banking relationships in the Philadelphia region and are a well-respected real estate developer. That leads me to believe that capital will remain open, albeit at higher interest rates.

I have personal connections to the region where they are performing their big projects. And in my view, the projects will deliver for them.

Lots to consider, but I'm optimistic.

Thanks again for stopping by and for sharing the thought. I appreciate it!
7822751
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (353)
@grcinak agreed on debt - take a look at Piedmont. A similar office REIT with a better credit rating and arguably better properties that paid 9.5% for 5 year money. The debt market obviously doesn’t like office even if you have an investment grade rating. Unless something magical happens to rates it is going to be painful for BDN to refi.
