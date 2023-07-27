Vladone

Investors can cheer Brandywine's (NYSE:BDN) high-yielding dividend for another quarter. But it'd be a mistake to view continuity of the payout without some degree of skepticism. For vested investors, it's the undervalued nature of the shares and their upside potential that warrants the most attention. Q2 results provided further indication of the disconnect in BDN's stock price.

Brandywine Q2 Earnings Summary

BDN turned in a positive second quarter. Same-property net operating income ("NOI") grew 6.6% on a cash basis, aided in part by positive cash basis leasing spreads of 5.8%. This then translated to a $0.02/share beat on funds from operations ("FFO").

At period end, BDN's core portfolio was 91.1% leased on an overall basis and 93.8% leased in their Pennsylvania markets, with a leased rate of 98.2% and 92% in the Philadelphia Central Business District ("CBD") and suburbs, respectively. Together, the two represented about three quarters of total YTD NOI.

BDN Q2FY23 Investor Supplement - Portfolio Metrics Of Core-Properties In BDN's Pennsylvania Market

Looking ahead, BDN narrowed their full-year FFO expectations with a decrease to both the top and bottom ends of the range, resulting in an unchanged midpoint of $1.16/share. The underlying assumptions were also left unchanged. At the current midpoint, shares command a forward multiple of approximately 4.3x.

Market Reaction To BDN's Q2 Results

Investors sent shares up over 9% on the day following the release. Despite the gains, the stock is still down over 20% YTD and nearly 50% in the past year. A high percentage of shares are also held short. But this is not uncommon in the sector, given the current negative sentiment.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of BDN

Since a prior update on the stock, however, shares are up about 30%. This is more than double the returns provided by the S&P (SPY) over the same period. The gains are likely due to recognition of the inherent risk/rewards embedded in the stock. At the time of publication, shares were trading at a forward multiple of less than 4x. Though the multiple has expanded since then, I still view shares as undervalued.

Key Takeaways Of BDN's Q2 Results

Mostly Positive Leasing Developments

Following two consecutive quarters of negative net absorption, BDN reported positive absorption of 18K in Q2. This was on total leasing activity of nearly 570K SF, well above the volume completed in prior quarters.

Of the total activity, approximately 68% was attributable to renewals at average cash spreads of 2.8%. New signings, on the other hand, were completed at spreads of 13.4%. Combined, cash spreads were 5.8% during the quarter. At 12.5% of rent, concessions were still high. But they were lower than last year when they averaged in the double digits through the second half of the year.

In an otherwise positive front on leasing, BDN did disclose the pending termination of their leasing agreement with the State of Texas. Currently, they occupy about 145K SF of space in Austin, Texas. But during Q2, the state provided their intention to terminate the lease on August 31.

At present, BDN expects a +$14.4M reduction in total forecasted rent through October 2026, with most of that loss occurring in 2025/2026. Additionally, BDN expects the building to be taken out of service and not available for re-leasing.

Debt Progress But Wall Remains

For a market that many expect to be all but closed, BDN showed that they continue to have readily available access to the financing market, albeit at higher than expected interest rates. In June, their Commerce Square joint venture ("JV") refinanced into a new mortgage bearing a fixed rate of about 7.79%. That's over 100 basis points higher than the weighted average of their total JV debt. Continued refinancings at these rates could begin to create a liquidity strain.

The environment also remains less rosy for more traditional office properties. CFO, Thomas Wirth, noted that BDN continues to see challenges in the market, with banks allocating minimal, if any, funds to new originations for new office loans. Regarding existing debt, BDN is continuing to work with their banking partners on 2024 maturities, particularly on the JV side.

BDN Q2FY23 Investor Supplement - Debt Maturity Schedule Of JV Debt

While existing debt metrics remain consistent with expectations, the higher load and near-term aspect of the maturities figure to be a persistent concern for discussion among investors.

The Dividend Lives Another Day

The high debt balances and the reoccurring dance around the maturities is but one reason that investors view BDN's high-yielding dividend with skepticism. Competing liquidity demands from their large development pipeline is another reason.

The skepticism is for good reason, too. Even with the recent gains in the share price, the payout still yields about 15%. This could simply be a reflection of the mispricing in the stock price. The FFO payout ratio, for example, remains consistent with prior periods at 66%.

And BDN appears to have sufficient liquidity to meet their payout requirements for the remainder of the year. In the second half of 2023, BDN expects to pay out +$66M in dividends. And their cash flow after interest payments is expected to be about +$105M. Combined with full availability of +$600M on their credit facility, BDN should have no issues meeting their commitments.

But that's prior to considering competing liquidity demands. Over the same period, BDN is expecting to spend over +$150M on other capital priorities, namely on development/redevelopment projects. To cover the shortfall from recurring cash flows, BDN is expecting +$120M in proceeds from asset sales. While that's a solution, it's a not a full-stop guarantee.

And though the payout is just 66% from a FFO perspective, it's 84% when looked at from the angle of cash available. When questioned about the dividend on the conference call, CEO, Gerard Sweeney, mostly repeated what he has been stating in prior calls. That is, that the board takes a "hard look" every quarter and it is dependent on factors such as portfolio performance and NOI growth. A pretty standard response, if I had to opine.

In my view, I see the payout on precarious ground, given the dollar amount of competing priorities. I also believe BDN could benefit by trimming the dividend and reallocating the savings to debt paydown. While they've shown that they can continue accessing capital markets, the interest rates are higher than desired. Down the road, this will ultimately create a drag on both FFO and liquidity. Best to get ahead of it now rather than later.

Is BDN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I still view BDN as materially undervalued following Q2 results that demonstrated positive leasing trends and strength in their core portfolio. The outstanding issue relating to their lease with the State of Texas is a concern, but I do not expect it to distract from the overall portfolio performance.

Central to my bullish view on BDN is that both occupied and leased rates remain above 95% in their Philadelphia CBD market, a market that represents over 45% of their total NOI. Currently, BDN is reporting a 98.2% leased rate in this market.

And I am not expecting a significant decline in this rate for the foreseeable future due to their exposure to Comcast (CMCSA), a top tenant that maintains their headquarters in the CBD and is committed to the footprint, as evidenced by a recent hardening in their in-office requirements.

I also continue to view BDN's rising life sciences exposure as a bullish signal. According to company presentations, their exposure to the sector is expected to grow to nearly a quarter of their total square footage. This would be up from 3% currently. Positive progress in their developments and favorable fundamentals in the Philadelphia market makes this feasible.

I view the dividend more skeptically and would prefer to see it cut in favor of debt reduction. Management remains committed, however. But I do expect an eventual reversal. In the meantime, investors can continue to enjoy an annualized yield of about 15% at current trading levels.

Shares are rising, but I believe the stock needs to rise to a 5x forward multiple just to get back to a realistic target. At 5x the midpoint of expected 2023 FFO, shares would be valued at about $5.80/share. This represents an upside potential of over 15%. The stock, therefore, remains a "buy" following Q2 results.