bgwalker

The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) contains a lot of high brand equity stocks in the consumer discretionary space in the US. The good news is that some of these stocks are so important to consumers that whether they may actually be staples is a valid debate. Moreover, we think that consumer sentiment helps fulfil the soft landing prophecy. The problem is valuation, which at 26x PE is unacceptable considering the state of risk free rates right now, which we expect will persist for a while longer. IYC is a pass.

Breakdown of IYC

IYC top holdings shown below:

IYC Top Holdings (iShares.com)

There is some skew in this ETF because it is value-weighted in the subset of consumer discretionary, which does end up including some of the largest cap stocks on the US market: Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA). TSLA margins contract but they manage to maintain delivery momentum which is a great accomplishment considering what you'd assume about cars in the current economic environment. But as always, TSLA's multiple is extremely high in our view for an industrial firm. That's 9% of the portfolio. Amazon hasn't reported earnings yet, but continued strong metrics for the economy as well as tech earnings showing strength in cloud probably means it is definitely still a growing business without too much doubt. Despite the massive PE, we are still more confident about Amazon due to incredible latent pricing power. Nonetheless, not an obvious bargain to be sure.

Those two stocks cover more than 20% of the allocations. The rest are dictated by things like DIY trends with Home Depot (HD) and competitors, supported by a pretty good situation in real estate prices which continue to rise. Costco (COST) should be a winner if there is any downtrading creep, and other fast food and retail stocks featured heavily in IYC also look solid - although everything in the US gets a massive premium because it's the only economy that seems really strong despite the most rate pressure.

Other stocks in the ETF have massive brands, and come across almost as staples stocks than discretionary stocks. The only thing that is obviously discretionary are cars, and to an extent the streaming service providers just because of their elevated valuations and the competitive risks in those businesses that make them subject to more price war concerns.

Bottom Line

While demand side concerns are more minimal, the issue is the run-rate earnings yield from the 26x PE. While there is solid growth in these stocks so far, these multiples imply minimal earnings yields compared to risk free rates. Fixed income is pretty compelling compared to what you get in earnings from these companies, especially where their valuations are pretty stretched, where the jury is still not entirely out on the economy and where all the PV is in the growth opportunities. It is enough that there is some earnings threat from higher rates, where a decent portion of these businesses have some leverage.

On the economic debate, we are relatively bullish, to the extent that we respect the consumer enough to make sound consumer choices based on their household income and forecast income. Corporate demand also seems pretty robust. It is a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. The issue is that there are much cheaper and safer propositions out there, and IYC is filled with the priciest and some of the highest visibility stocks in the market. Pass.