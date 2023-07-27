Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 8:42 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), STMEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.83K Followers

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call July 27, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Celine Berthier - Group Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Jean-Marc Chery - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lorenzo Grandi - President of Finance, Purchasing, ERM and Resilience and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jérôme Ramel - Exane

Francois Bouvignies – UBS

Johannes Schalle - Deutsche Bank

Aleksander Peterc - Société Générale

Andrew Gardiner - Citi

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Lee Simpson - Morgan Stanley

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the STMicroelectronics Q2 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Moira, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to, Celine Berthier, Group Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Celine Berthier

Thank you, Moira, and good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining our second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Hosting the call today is Jean-Marc Chery, ST's President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Jean-Marc on the call today are Lorenzo Grandi, President of Finance, Purchasing, ERM and Resilience and Chief Financial Officer; and Marco Cassis, President of Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group and Head of STMicroelectronics’ Strategy, System Research and Applications, Innovation Office.

This call will include forward-looking statements that involve risk factors that could cause ST's results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans. We encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in the press

