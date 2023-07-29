Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: More Price Hikes Coming - EBITDA Margins Remain Fat

Jul. 29, 2023 10:00 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.42K Followers

Summary

  • VZ is looking to further raise the monthly wireless home internet prices by $10 for new customers and grandfathered mobile plans by up to $5 in H2'23.
  • This may boost the performance of its Consumer segment, easily growing its EBITDA margins, since overall churn remains below pre-pandemic levels.
  • This strategy may eventually expand its long-term margins, since the Consumer segment commands 88.3% of its FQ2'23 adj EBITDA at an annualized sum of $42.4B.
  • Combined with the increased ARPA from the newly launched myPlan in May 2023, we may see VZ's profitability headwinds moderate going forward.
  • We believe the Fed is bound to pivot sooner than later, with the CPI sustainably moderating to 3% by June, and VZ likely normalizing its FY2024 EPS by up to +$0.30.

Fat Wallet in Hand

slobo/iStock via Getty Images

The Telecom Investment Thesis Remains Robust - Thanks To VZ's Price Hikes

We previously covered Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in early July 2023, discussing the impact of the Amazon (AMZN) rumors

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.42K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

b
bobconk864
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (11)
Agree. Big picture on VZ is CAPEX declining to normalized $17 billion level. Looking pretty good on top line growth with future 5g opps, myPlan and their 2025 growth goals. Once they prove a level of sustainable growth (coming IMHO) and with rates subsiding, we should see reasonable capital appreciation over the next few years. In the meantime, with current run-rate FCF near $20 billion on a market cap of around $140 billion I see little downside risk in this stock. And we are getting paid nicely with a 7%+ divvy to wait. And the lead thing, while a fantastic headline, will take years to resolve itself and in the context of the big picture of their market cap will be meaningless. Great entry point in my view.
jhod58 profile picture
jhod58
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (1.28K)
Raising prices without adding any value. Oh and don't forget all the free phones handed to new customers while loyal customers get a swift kick in the nuts.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.