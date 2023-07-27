Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home BancShares: Record Profits, Depressed Multiples, Deleveraging, And Momentum

Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
Summary

  • Home BancShares has seen record revenues, EBIT and net income since 2014, with a debt/equity ratio down 74% from its peak in Q4-2015.
  • The company has repurchased approximately $25m of shares this year. Meanwhile, multiples are depressed, with P/B, P/S, and P/E (quarterly) now sitting 56%, 51%, and 46% below their Q4-2016 peaks.
  • The recent acquisition of LendingClub Bank's marine loan portfolio and Happy Bancshares could lead to additional revenue and customer base growth for the firm.
  • Despite risks including a concentrated geographical presence and heightened regulatory requirements, Home's strong financials and upward price momentum present an opportunity for investors.
About

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) invests in locally managed community banks in the United States in regions including Florida, Texas, Alabama, and New York City. As their FY2022 10-K explains:

Since opening… we have acquired and integrated a total of 23 banks

Mitch considers price action (trends), long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, insider buying/selling, and macro factors to find interesting long and short ideas. He has a Master of Quantitative Finance from the University of Maryland. For more of his observations, visit his blog: https://watchingrisk.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

