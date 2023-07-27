Georgijevic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) is one of the first companies I have covered on Seeking Alpha. You can read my first article here. In this analysis, I will discuss the company's recent earnings, my thesis in small detail, and recent developments.

Thesis

My thesis on the company remains unchanged: Universal Music Group is the global music label leader with a 32% market share in recorded music and a 23% market share in music publishing. The firm's business is resilient, has recurring revenue, and the demand keeps on increasing. UMG also has some of the best music artists in its arsenal. As of my last writing, the stock has appreciated by 13%. I still believe that it is trading below its fair value.

Company Overview

UMG was spun out of Vivendi in September 2021. 77% of revenue is derived from Recorded music, 17% from Music publishing, and 6% from merchandising. The firm derives most of its strength from its artists because, after all, UMG's business model is dependent on them. UMG has some of the best and most famous artists in the world. These artists include Justine Bieber, Beyonce, Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift, BTS, Selena Gomez, etc. Four of the top five most streamed artists of 2022 are signed to a UMG label. The company ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Publishers Quarterly's Hot 100.

I like to assign UMG a safe business model because, despite the economic environment, people will still listen to music. Plus, a music subscription is one of the cheapest forms of entertainment. The average cost of a subscription is $10. In some cases you can listen to music for free through ad-supported services. The real question is: how long will consumers listen to UMG's artists? Let's look at the data to answer that question.

Gen Z and Millennials are the biggest consumers of music. In the U.S., Gen Z has an 84% music penetration rate, and Millennials have a 79% rate. A study that was done in 2018 suggests that Gen Z spends an average of 105 minutes a day on music, and Millennials spend 90. 2018 was a long time ago, but I can only infer that this number has gone up considering that music demand (subscription) hit an all-time high in 2022. The age range of Gen Z is 10–25 years old. Gen Z's favorite music genre is pop, and two of the top four pop artists in 2022 are signed to a UMG label. This data suggests to me that even if the company stopped signing new artists, which I think is highly unlikely, I believe it's pretty safe to say that consumers will still listen to UMG artists eight or ten years from now, considering the age of Gen Z. After all, people have been listening to music since the dawn of time, and I don't expect that to change.

As for demand, annual music streaming subscribers hit an all-time high of 616 million in 2022, and as I said before, economic downturns or inflation don't really affect the demand for music because it doesn't cost much to subscribe and listen to your favorite music artist. UMG also benefits from price increases by subscription companies, such as apple and Spotify, and according to Statista, music streaming revenue is expected to grow by 5.13% annually from 2023 to 2027. Overall, I think music demand isn't going anywhere anytime soon. As Bill Ackman said

if you own Universal music group you own a royalty on people listening to music and I can't think of an asset that I can have more confidence in being consumed over time I guess other than food and water.

Recent Earnings

UMG reported on July 26th solid earnings both for Q2-23 and seems to be heading in the right direction. In Q2 23, Sales totaled €2,697 million, a 6.4% year-over-year growth or 8.8% in constant currency, topping FactSet's estimate of €2,686 by 0.4%. Adjusted EBITDA of €590 million climbed by 19.2% year on year, while ADJ EBITDA Margin improved by 1.99 percentage points. Top sellers in recorded music included King & Prince, Morgan Wallen, SEVENTEEN, Taylor Swift, and Stray Kids.

UMG earnings presentation

In the first half of 2023, The company had a revenue of €5,148 million, an 8.7% increase year-over-year or 9.1% in constant currency. ADJ EBITDA was up by 16.2%. The rise was mainly attributed to growth in global subscribers and price increases on certain platforms. In the first half of 2023, UMG had 4 of the 5 albums and 6 of the top 10 songs, including No. 1 in the U.S.

UMG earnings presentation

Merchandise

Merchandising revenue grew by 5.6% YoY and adjusted EBITDA by 42.9% in the first half of 2023. The growth in Q2 merchandise revenue was mainly attributed to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour". Which I will talk about in more detail later on.

UMG earnings presentation

Music Publishing

In H1-23, Revenue from Music publishing was up 4.5% year-over-year, or 4.8% in constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 18%, with a margin of 24.3%.

UMG earnings presentation

Recorded Music

Recorded music, which accounts for most of the firm's revenue, was up 9.9% compared to H1 2022, or 10.3% in constant currency. All of the segments within recorded music experienced growth in the first half of 2023 except for Download & Other Digital. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was 15.6% YoY, reflecting a margin of 24.2% (a 1.1pp expansion year-over-year).

UMG earnings presentation

Overall, I think the earnings reported by UMG were strong, beating expectations across the board. All segments in H1-23 experienced growth. This further proves to me how strong UMG's business is.

Recent Developments

In its earnings presentation, The company explained its plan for high growth and believes music is currently undervalued. UMG's plan includes three stages: sign and develop, partner, and M&A. The firm has already started implementing this plan by signing two of the most famous Latin artists.

UMG earnings presentation

Anitta currently has 22.57 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and Karol G has 49.13 million. These signings are significant in UMG's plan for expansion. Anitta is a Brazilian artist who was the first Latin artist to Reach N0.1 on Spotify Globally. Karol G is a Colombian artist who was ranked second in Billboard's top Latin artists in 2022.

UMG earnings presentation

Spotify has announced plans to increase subscription prices for the first time since its founding in 2011. These increases are expected to start showing up in UMG's financial statements from Q4 through 2024. It's very hard to tell how much these subscription increases will be attributed to UMG because of the different currencies in many countries. I myself got a message from Spotify yesterday telling me my subscription would increase from $9.99 to $10.99, Which is a 10% increase. Also it wasn't just Spotify who announced price increase, other platform did the same.

One last point I want to touch on in terms of news is that Taylor Swift, a famous pop artist if not the most famous, is currently on her "Eras Tour," which the Federal Reserve believes has boosted the economy. This is what was said in the report published on Wednesday.

Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city.

A market research firm estimated that the tour could add $5 billion. Ticket prices began selling for a price range of $50–899, but the majority get them through resale, which can go up to $1,605. This goes to show the strong demand for music and the amount people are willing to spend, even during shaky economic conditions.

Risks

I believe the major risk for UMG right now is AI. The company has previously made it clear that it is ready to pursue legal action or end partnerships with platforms that let AI-generated songs thrive on their platforms. This is a reasonable response from the company considering its business model is dependent on artists, and AI is a threat to them. If one decides to write a song and uses the AI-generated voice of their favorite artist to produce it, then the real artist will have no value. All in all, AI should be taken seriously because if the artists lose their value, so does the music industry, but I believe UMG is well positioned to protect itself from this new wave of technology. Just like the company got through music piracy in the 2000s and came out stronger on the other end, I think they can do the same with AI.

Valuation

In my last analysis, My fair value of UMG was €29, and that is still the case. My assumption is that revenue will compound at an annual growth rate of 10% from 2023 to 2027. The reason for this is that The Global Music Market is expected to appreciate at an 11.84% CAGR. Historically, UMG has grown at a faster pace than the music industry. Global recorded music revenue has grown at a 10.6% CAGR for the past 5 years, and UMG's grew at a 13% CAGR. Nevertheless, I wanted to be a little conservative and picked 10%. Using a discount rate of 7.2%, I discounted the future cash flows and Terminal value. I arrived at an equity value of $56 billion, which translates to a value of €29.30 or $32.44 per share, representing a 33% upside from the current price.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that UMG is a leading music label backed by great artists. I believe the company's business model is resilient, recurring, and top-notch. My valuation implies a 33% upside for the current price (as I'm writing this) of €22, or $24.40. In my opinion, In the long run, UMG's growth will be mainly attributed to price increases, new signings, and increased demand for music. The company reported strong results with growth across all segments, and demand for music seems stronger than ever.

