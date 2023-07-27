Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Keep Calm And Avoid Falling Prey To Undue Fears

Jul. 27, 2023 10:42 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, but Tesla investors remained relatively unaffected as the stock held steady this week.
  • Despite Tesla stock being slightly overvalued, the company is expected to continue showing progress on medium and long-term margin goals, potentially stabilizing its profitability margin.
  • Tesla continues to befuddle bearish investors who profited from its downfall last year, but got hammered this year as it surged.
  • With macroeconomic conditions improving and the Fed nearing the end of its rate hikes, Tesla's profitability fears could dissipate through 2024.
  • Stay invested and ignore the naysayers.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris

The Fed raised interest rates by another 25 bps yesterday (July 26) to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, "reaching the highest levels in 22 years." Yet, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors remain relatively "nonchalant" as TSLA

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.43K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.