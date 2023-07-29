Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Better High-Yield High-Growth Renewable Energy Buy: Hannon Armstrong Or NextEra?

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The renewable energy sector is filled with high yielding, high growth opportunities at the moment.
  • We compare two promising opportunities in NextEra Energy Partners, LP and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.
  • We discuss which one is the better buy at the moment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Renewable energy has become a very popular investment theme in recent years due to the rapid rise of the ESG investing movement and the mass adoption of the goal to move the world towards a zero-carbon footprint. While this

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.43K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

BeatingTheJoneses profile picture
BeatingTheJoneses
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (2.68K)
Thanks for the timely comparison. Sold $HASI with a quick 21% gain and put $NEP on my watch list. Strike price is at $52 (near May lows) but may go ahead and initiate a position.
grbbiker profile picture
grbbiker
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (673)
Thanks for the comparisons and I'll look at NEP. Have owned HASI in the past. Are you buying any AY, the Chinese outfit ?
R
Ron1634
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (2.6K)
@grbbiker - Isn't AY British?
1.21 Jigawatts profile picture
1.21 Jigawatts
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
@Ron1634 @grbbiker AY is indeed British.
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (5.01K)
Long time holder of HASI. NEP is now on my watch list. Thanks.
T
Triton240
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (433)
@Samuel Smith I take it as a partnership NEP issues a K-1 and therefore not suitable for inclusion in IRA's?

Thanks for bringing both to my attention. I once held HASI for a short period of time back quite a few years ago but got out before it took off.
r
rc brown
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (39)
@Triton240 I am a new holder of NEP, and my research showed a 1099 was issued, do hope that is right.
m
msmith1987
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (292)
@Triton240 Pretty sure NEP issues a 1099. They're listed as a partnership under state law, but file taxes as a corporation.
5992321
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (584)
@Triton240 No K-1 - just a 1099. I own it in both IRAs and a taxable account.
Howard_JB profile picture
Howard_JB
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (585)
I hold them both. Don't choose between them, just buy them.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.