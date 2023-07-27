Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 11:11 AM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)
Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Pearlstein - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Goris - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Vlad Bystricky - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Carrier's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Sam Pearlstein, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Sam Pearlstein

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Carrier's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

With me here today are David Gitlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Goris, Chief Financial Officer.

We will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call, which management believes are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP figures in our earnings presentation, which is available to download from Carrier's website at ir.carrier.com.

The company reminds listeners that the sales, earnings and cash flow expectations and any other forward-looking statements provided during the call are subject to risks and uncertainties. Carrier's SEC filings, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Once the call is open for questions, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up to give everyone the opportunity to participate.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Dave Gitlin.

